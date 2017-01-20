Pastor Gets Fine For Obtaining K170,000 By False Pretences

A LUSAKA pastor has been fined K20,000, in default 12 months in prison, for obtaining K170,000 by false pretences.

Before Chipata principal magistrate Jennipher Bwalya, who sat in Lusaka, was Pastor Jack Musumba, 58 of Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church, who was guilty of obtaining K170,000 from Dillion Chipungu by falsely pretending that he had a plot for sale when in fact not.

According to evidence given in court, the consideration price for the said piece of land was K300,000, which was agreed to be paid in installments beginning 2012.

The court, during trial, also heard that all payments towards the plot were made directly to Musumba on different dates.

And in her findings, magistrate Bwalya established that Musumba had intention to defraud when by false representation induced the victim to buy a plot from him.

Magistrate Bwalya said she was satisfied that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and she therefore convicted the accused.

In mitigation, Musumba pleaded for leniency saying he looked after several orphans and that he was diabetic hence giving him a custodial sentence would send him to an early grave.

The convict also said he was deeply remorseful about the entire transaction.

After considering the mitigation, magistrate Bwalya then sentenced Musumba to a fine of K20,000, in default serve twelve months with hard labour.