Davies Mwila Encourages Councillors To Share Plots

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Davies Mwila shocked Kabwe party officials when encouraged ward councillors to apportion and share plots of land with members of the public.

In his address to members of the party during his continued tour of Central Province, Mr. Mwila who was speaking in Bemba urged councillors to share plots of land equitably with members of the public:

“Take 500 plots, give 300 to members of the public and get the 200 as ward councillors and share, because you are in charge ” PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila said.

He also castigated the Kabwe leadership over unnecessary wrangles and condemned the party in-fighting.

He gave an example over the lack of consensus on the location of the Kabwe Shopping Mall.

He encouraged the leadership to dialogue and resolve outstanding issues for the sake of progress and development.

The SG is on tour of Central Province to mobilise party structures.

This is the second province the new SG is touring after Eastern Province.

He is accompanied by PF national party chairperson, Ngosa Simbyakula and Member of the Central Committee Frank Bwalya.