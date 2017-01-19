Davies Mwila Encourages Councillors To Share Plots

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Davies Mwila shocked Kabwe party officials when encouraged ward councillors to apportion and share plots of land with members of the public.
In his address to members of the party during his continued tour of Central Province, Mr. Mwila who was speaking in Bemba urged councillors to share plots of land equitably with members of the public:
“Take 500 plots, give 300 to members of the public and get the 200 as ward councillors and share, because you are in charge ” PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila said.
He also castigated the Kabwe leadership over unnecessary wrangles and condemned the party in-fighting.
He gave an example over the lack of consensus on the location of the Kabwe Shopping Mall.
He encouraged the leadership to dialogue and resolve outstanding issues for the sake of progress and development.
The SG is on tour of Central Province to mobilise party structures.
This is the second province the new SG is touring after Eastern Province.
He is accompanied by PF national party chairperson, Ngosa Simbyakula and Member of the Central Committee Frank Bwalya.
Mwila is being used by ECL because PF has failed to deliver jobs they promised youths. Mwila while Homeaffairs minister was used to fire IG and senior officers because they refused to recruit PF cadres who had no minimum qualifications. This is why God made sure he lost his parley seat. Mwila, we shall take you to court as soon as PF exits power and you will face the music. You are peddling illegalities.
Life is so difficult for the blind, they cannot see or appreciate any good the government is doing.
Kindly elaborate. Tell the world what you see.
What wonders is PF pulling that will change the course of the nations future and make us look back in 25 years with glee.
Mwila is a mistake, I am surprised that the President chose a loser as SG. Thinking aloud is Davis a representing of President Lungu.
And the ACC, DEC, parliamentary committee on local government is just farting around inside and outside the great sperm chamber we call the August house?
If Mwila sees it right to abuse a public resource such as land, what does he tell us about how the PF are handling public funds in his government? My guess is that they are sharing public funds, including the Eurobond 2!
What a Secretary General, that’s why we are lagging behind as a nation.
can this man be arrested for careless talking. He is a danger to society and HE Edgar Lungu should immediately suspend this chap so called Davies Mwila.
What has shocked me the most is the one comment that seems to be in support of this trajedy