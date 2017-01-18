SDA Deacon Sues Zambeef For Defamation, illegal Detention

A LUSAKA man has sued Zambeef Products Plc in the Lusaka High Court claiming K80,000 damages for defamation of character and unlawful detention.

William Nshimyumu Remyi, a resident of Matero Township and a deacon at Golden Gate SDA Church, claimed that on August 31, 2016, around 10:00 hours, he bought sour milk from Zambeef’s Matero outlet but that he was suspected of taking photographs of the outlet after which the phone he had which belonged to his wife was confiscated.

“After getting the phone, the manager of the outlet signed behind the receipt on which the milk was bought to show custody of the phone and the plaintiff was told to come with the wife to unlock the phone as he was unable to and at around 18:00 hours, the plaintiff with his wife went to the outlet but the phone had been taken to the defendant’s Chisamba farm,” read the claim in part.

Remyi indicated that on September 1, 2016, he phoned security personnel at Zambeef’s Chisamba Farm and informed them that he could only go there on a weekend when his wife was available but that he was told to go as they would find someone to unlock the phone and delete the said pictures.

He stated that he proceeded to the Chisamba Farm and that he was taken to a police station after failing to unlock the phone.

At the police station, Remyi, according to the claim, was detained in cells despite informing the officers that he had reported the matter to Matero Police Station.

“The police officer said that he was instructed to put the plaintiff in police cells by his boss and that they were going to look into the issue of sending the matter to Matero Police Station the following day,” read the claim in part.

He stated further that before he was locked up, he had phoned his neighbour to inform his wife to send the pin code for the phone, which she did on September 2, 2016.

“The police together with the defendant’s security unlocked the phone in the presence of the plaintiff and after checking, no photos showing Zambeef’s Matero outlet were found. The plaintiff was then told to go outside the office for five minutes. Thereafter, the plaintiff was told that they had deleted one photo which was not shown to him,” read the claim.

Two weeks later, the phone was given back to Remyi in a damaged state and that it was not operational, according to the claim.

He said after reporting back to Matero police, Zambeef’s Matero outlet manager was apprehended for malicious damage to property and was later released on police bond.