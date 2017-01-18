Redeem Yourselves From PF Crisis, Mumba Urges Zambians

MMD president Nevers Mumba has advised Zambians to redeem themselves from the crisis they created out of voting for the PF.

Mumba, in an interview, said Zambians were scared about their future under the current PF government.

“The people are unsure of what tomorrow will bring due to poor and bad leadership of the Patriotic Front government. What we have now is not genuine leadership for the people of Zambia. We need to redeem ourselves from the crisis the people created, we have to look to the future for the best is ahead of us as a nation,” Mumba said.

“People put these leaders in power or office as they expected to be provided with fertilizer, reduced mealie meal prices, reduced cost of living but unfortunately today, what is happening is those that are not in power are being suppressed. Living standards of the people across the country have drastically dropped and what is worse is the anxiety of the people as they are unsure of tomorrow, they are unsure of children going to school, they are very unsure of their husbands, how they will provide necessary things for a home. So Zambians are really scared of their future because of the damage the PF has done to this country.”

He said what angered him and other progressive Zambians was the manner in which President Edgar Lungu was made winner of the August 11 elections.

“The election of Mr Edgar Lungu in August was inconclusive; that is why there is a petition that challenges his presidency,” said Mumba.