Mambo: Lungu’s Third Term Bid Heartbreaking

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s third term bid is heartbreaking, says Bishop John Mambo.

Bishop Mambo, the Chikondi Foundation president, in an interview wondered whether the Head of State was ‘okay’ for him to start talking about contesting the 2021 elections just a few months after the disputed August 11, 2016 elections.

“What is happening is heartbreaking. This is not helping the nation and Zambians must mature and be able to tell the leaders to focus and concentrate on what they promised. It is too early for President Lungu to start talking about contesting the 2021 elections. This third term bid that they have started talking about this time is what destroyed the history of president Frederick Chiluba. If he had attempted that at all cost, that would have destroyed him completely,” Bishop Mambo said.

“Let us do what we promised. At the moment, mealie meal is at K120 and people are not even affording a meal. Now, as a President, if you start worrying about 2021, then there is something wrong with you. All we should have been hearing is how he intends to develop this country, putting food on people’s tables, fighting poverty, cleaning the Auditor General’s report where colossal sums of money are stolen from public institutions while you and I are wallowing in abject poverty. African leaders must learn to serve their terms and move on.”

He said it was absurd for President Lungu to start talking about standing in 2021 when Zambians were being sent to the grave early due to the PF’s bad health policies.

“There are a lot of people today who are going to bed hungry. Why should people start talking about the third term bid? Whether you ruled for two or three years [after president Michael Sata’s death], I am not a lawyer myself. The best thing to do is to concentrate on developing the country even in five years and people will respect you. What is it that you can do in 10 or 13 years that you cannot do in five years?” Bishop Mambo asked.

“President Lungu’s third term bid debate is so heartbreaking. I am saddened by the body of Christ who have decided to become so docile in terms of speaking for the voiceless. With respect and love, I implore church leaders to tell the President that there is a lot of work for him to do and not talking about standing in 2021. We have issues of human rights, police brutality, corruption, high cost of living. For Zambians to entertain such talks…whether they want jobs using the ruling party or not, it is not right.”

He added that President Lungu should also concentrate on healing Zambia which was bleeding after the August 11 general elections.

“Re-uniting the country, examining what went wrong during the elections…these are the things we should be concentrating on -bringing healing to a country which is bleeding. If we are worshipping the living God, he is reminding us that we have not treated each other with love, care and dignity. We have two types of citizens in this country; the poor, those who are struggling, and the filthy rich,” said Bishop Mambo.