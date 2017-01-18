Kambwili: I Will Take Any Decision The Party Will Make

ROAN PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he will take any decision the party will make following a disciplinary hearing heard yesterday over allegations that he called Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard.

Chishimba, the former information minister, is also alleged to have accused Chanda of being behind his recent dismissal from government by President Edgar Lungu.

He said he had a good interaction with the members of the disciplinary committee and what remained was the final decision to be made by the central committee.

“I have been charged with an offence and I have been given a chance to exculpate myself and have appeared before the disciplinary committee. I and my witnesses have given statements and it now remains for the party to make a decision,” Kambwili, who was in the company of his wife, sons and a handful of witnesses, said.

He reiterated that he was a loyal member of the PF.

“It takes two to tangle so there are two different statements, from the complainant and of course from the defendant. We will wait for the committee to make a recommendation and being a loyal and abiding member of the party, I shall take any decision that the party will make,” said Kambwili.

“We are members of one family, we had a very good interaction, no acrimony; we had a very good interaction.”

His supporters, among them secretariat staff, greeted Kambwili who paraded some of his luxurious cars.

Some of them were heard calling Kambwili “the young Cobra” who was “innocent”.

The hearing, which started at 14:00 hours, lasted for four hours.