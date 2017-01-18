Chishimba: State House Is a Corruption Centre

IT is difficult for President Edgar Lungu to clear his name in the Malawi ‘maize gate’ because he is part of the deal and has turned State House into a corruption, United Progressive Party leader Saviour Chishimba has charged.

But agriculture minister Dora Siliya, who was part of the meeting that sealed the maize deal, claims the government is not involved in the Zambia-Malawi maize scandal.

Chishimba, who was the first to raise alarm on the maize scandal involving Zambia and Malawi, said President Lungu had transformed State House into a corruption centre.

“It is difficult for President Edgar Lungu to come out in the open and clear his name in the Malawi ‘maizegate’ because he is fully part of the illegal deal. [President Edgar] Lungu has transformed State House into a corruption centre,” Chishimba said.

He said if President Lungu was serious with his claims of fighting corruption in the country, he would have fired all people connected to the Malawi maize scandal.

“President Lungu is not interested in ending corruption in his government. This is because he is also benefiting from its fruits. If he were serious, he would have fired all the corrupt elements in the maize scandal,” said Chishimba.

Several Malawi NGOs have sued that country’s President Peter Mutharika, agriculture minister George Chaponda and the Attorney General over an alleged maize purchase scandal involving him and the Zambia Cooperative Federation.

According to a notice for judicial review proceedings filed in the Malawi High Court, the applicants were challenging the decision of the State President of Malawi, cited as the third respondent, not to suspend Chaponda, the first respondent, pending the conclusion of investigations of an alleged maize purchase corruption scandal involving the minister and the Zambian company.

The applicants are also challenging the decision of the State President to maintain Chaponda as a line Cabinet minister when he was allegedly involved in a corruption scandal, which was being investigated by a commission of inquiry instituted by the third respondent.

The Malawian ‘maizegate’ involves the export of 100,000 metric tonnes of maize worth MWK26 billion to Malawi through the Zambia Cooperative Federation.

Malawi NGOs and Church groups have taken to task their government officials following over-payments of about MWK9.5 billion to ZCF for the maize.

But appearing on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview, Siliya, when asked how her ministry was handling matters of corruption in the agriculture sector, explained that while the fight against corruption was “very important”, it could not be done on the basis of rumour-mongering.

“I think it is also important that we begin to discuss, as a nation, what we mean by it (corruption fight) because sometimes it has become a rumour-mongering term. I think that the Malawi issue is one of them (that borders on rumour-mongering). The Malawian government called on the Zambian government, on the Zambian people, to respond to their need for food because Zambia is the only country in the region that has food,” Siliya said.

“Now, if the Malawian government, a SADC country, asks Zambia to give them support; remember [that] we have a ban for grain exports, but they demonstrated that before the ban was effected in September [2016], they had already procured, at least gone into a contract, to procure 100, 000 metric tonnes in June [2016]. They had already identified their agent in Zambia which was the Zambia Cooperative Federation and using their equivalent of FRA, ADMARC in Malawi [and] working with ZCF here, they agreed that they would transact for 100, 000 metric tonnes. Our responsibility as Ministry of Agriculture, since this was a request from a government to us, and a special envoy came, the Minister of Agriculture in Malawi sent by the Malawian President came to Zambia to deliver that special request that ‘please, our people are in need and you our neighbour respond to this request.’ Obviously, as a responsible government and neighbour, we responded positively and said ‘while we have a little, at least we can share something with you’.”

She claimed that the role of the Zambian government in the maize deal was just to issue an export permit to the body that took the maize to Malawi.

Siliya emphasised that the Malawian government had a responsibility to come into Zambia, identify an agent, procure the maize, take it to that country and how such processes were done was not the responsibility of the Zambian government.

“Now, if in Malawi there are calls that this maize is being bought in Zambia at a high price, that is an issue that the Malawian people and government would deal with because the Zambian government is not involved. The Malawian government did not buy maize from the Zambian government, they did not buy maize from Zambia’s FRA [but] they went to individual farmers in Zambia to buy the maize,” said Siliya.

“If the individual farmer, because this is a liberalised market, was offering different prices, that is not for the Zambian government to determine because here in Zambia, the government doesn’t go to a farmer and say ‘you sell maize at this price or that price’. We are not involved! Our role was merely to say we allow and here is the export permit because if we don’t give them an export permit, when that agent is taking the maize to Malawi, they will be stopped by the security wings because there is a ban.”