NAREP: PF Has Lost Popularity

NAREP secretary general Ezra Ngulube says the Patriotic Front has lost popularity in the country because of President Edgar Lungu’s selfishness and desire to go for a third term.

Addressing Choma residents on Saturday at the launch of his party in Southern Province, Ngulube said it was sad that Zambians were now going through hardships after a few months of voting PF back into power.

“PF has lost popularity in the country at a speed of light because of President Edgar Lungu’s selfishness and also his desire to go for a third term when it is clear that he has failed to deliver,” Ngulube said.

He said the PF deserved to be kicked out in 2021 for neglecting the electorates and championing their selfish interest of holding on to power.

Ngulube said the country was at a verge of collapse due to the PF’s primitive style of leadership.