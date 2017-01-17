Kabwe’s Katondo Clinic To Remain Shut Until New Officers Are Deployed

KABWE’S Katondo Health Centre will remain closed until health authorities send new officers to the clinic following riots by residents.

The health centre was closed last Friday after residents rioted against staff who turned away a pregnant woman, saying she was not due but she later delivered twins outside the health facility.

Incensed by the attitude of the health workers, angry residents who witnessed the woman giving birth without any assistance descended on the clinic throwing stones, forcing police to fire tear gas.

Health workers and patients had to be evacuated.

Kabwe medical officer Tiza Mfune said his office would replace Katondo health post staff with a new team.

During a visit to the facility on Saturday in the company of deputy permanent secretary Felix Mangw’ato, Dr Mfune urged the residents to work with the new staff that would be transferred to the health centre.�

“We want when we bring new staff, we will call for a community meeting so that we come and agree how we have to work together,” said Dr Mfune as residents shouted: “Mwika bwekeshapo (never repeat that).”

Dr Mfune apologised to the community for the actions of the health staff.

And Kabwe mayor Prince Chileshe said he had instructed Dr Mfune to redeploy Katondo clinic officers to other health centres because residents had vowed to keep attacking the health centre if the old staff was maintained.�

“We gave the directive because members of the community were saying that as long as those people [Katondo health staff] will keep working there, they will keep throwing stones at the clinic. So we made arrangements with the DMO’s office that they should deploy the people that were there [at Katondo] to other clinics and replace them with personnel from other clinics,” said Chileshe.

And Chirwa Ward councillor Collins Musonda complained about the closure of Katondo clinic, which he said provided health services to three wards with over 10,000 residents each.�

“It will have greater implications because it (Katondo clinic) caters for three wards – Chirwa, Luansase and Highridge. So quite a good number of our people go to that clinic. A lot of people will have problems now that it has been closed,” said Musonda.