GBM: Dora Siliya Cannot Be Blamed For Taking a Romantic Christmas Holiday

THE Ministry of Agriculture is too much for Dora Siliya, please take her back to ZNBC where she performed well as a newscaster, says Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Siliya has in recent media appearances said she cannot be blamed for taking a romantic Christmas holiday to the United States while a number of problems such the delayed distribution of farming inputs and armyworms continued to haunt the country’s agriculture sector.

She said the problems in the agriculture sector were being exaggerated by the local media.

“The Ministry of Agriculture belong to the Republic of Zambia, it is not the Ministry of Dora Siliya,” said Siliya when asked to respond to Zambians’ concerns about her absence in the midst of critical problems in her ministry.

But GBM said Siliya had demonstrated that she was incapable of running such a key ministry.

“Please, take Dora Siliya back to ZNBC; we all know that she is better off being a newscaster because she likes talking a lot. Personally, I am not calling for her dismissal, what I am saying is that let her be taken back to ZNBC where she performs so well as a newscaster or TV presenter. It was illogical for Edgar [Lungu] to appoint Dora as agriculture minister; the poor lady does not qualify to run that ministry and the truth of the matter is that she knows nothing about the affairs of that ministry,” GBM, the UPND vice-president, said.

He said it was not shocking that with Siliya at the helm, the country’s agriculture was in shambles.

“That is why we are not surprised when we hear her saying she is not the ministry, she doesn’t care about the sufferings of farmers out there, she doesn’t care whether hunger hits the nation, as long as she goes on holiday and enjoys her free time, that is good enough for her,” GBM said.

He expressed shock at Siliya’s response that the government had diverted Treasury funds meant for agricultural activities to last year’s general elections.

“That is why she [Siliya] is telling people that the delivery of farming inputs has delayed because the government used Treasury funds meant for the Ministry of Agriculture on the 2016 elections,” GBM said. “We all know that elections are planned way before they are held; so she confirmed that this chimbwi no plan government diverted agricultural resources for something else. So why are they still in government? They knew even before elections were held that they would lose [and] that is why they did everything possible to empty the Treasury, but after they rigged the elections, things have hit back in their faces.”