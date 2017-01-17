Chambeshi Eyes ‘Team For The Future’

UNDER-20 coach Beston Chambeshi says he will work with the technical bench to make a mark and build a national team for the future.

And the team has suffered a setback after its key player Fashion Sakala was ruled out of training with an injury.

Chambeshi said he wanted to leave a mark once his days as U-20 coach come to an end.

“I will try my level best with my colleagues at the technical staff. Because we are working as a team, we are looking at the boys whom we can groom and make sure they join the national team. I think that is the most important thing. We have to build the team for the future. We have to leave a mark once we leave,” he said.

And Sakala, the Zanaco skipper and 2016 player of the season, has been ruled out of training for a week ahead of next month’s Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chambeshi, however, said Sakala was responding to treatment and recovering.

“Fashion had a knock but he is recovering and I’m happy with the medics, they have reported that come next week, he will join the other guys in training,” he said.

He added that he would not be making any further inclusions in the team.

“As at now the team is intact, we are not looking at any players, we are happy with the players that are in camp. The only players whom we are waiting for are those that are in Europe, otherwise as at now we are sticking with the players that are in camp,” said Chambeshi.