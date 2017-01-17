ACC Received Over 1, 300 Corruption Reports In 2016

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) says it received a total of 1, 349 reports of suspected corruption last year.

This show a decrease of 296 reports from 1, 645 received in 2015 when compared to 2016.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono says out of the reports received in 2016, a total of 884 were non corruption related cases while 465 reports contained elements of corruption.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Moono also disclosed that the commission recorded 15 arrests countrywide for the year 2016.

He reviews that a total amount of K700, 000 has been recovered from the investigations into ten cases arising from the 2014 Auditors General’s report.

Meanwhile, the ACC Public Relations Manager has disclosed that investigations into allegations of abuse of authority of office at National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) against the Managing Director Cephas Chabu have been concluded and forwarded to the office of the director of Public Prosecutions for possible consent to prosecute.

He also says investigations into alleged corruption against former Minister of Informational and Broadcasting Services Dr. Chishimba Kambwili are still ongoing and investigations have reached an advanced stage.