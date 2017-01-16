Mansa Wife Sleeps With Clothes On To Punish Hubby

A MANSA resident narrated before the local court how his wife of five years resorted to sleeping with clothes on to prevent him from sleeping with her after he failed to buy the family food for Christmas last year.

Maybin Chishala, who has been sued by his wife for divorce, told senior local court magistrate Christopher Nkandu that on December 25 last year, his wife started denying him sex.

Maybin was testifying in a case in which Getrude Chishala sued him for divorce on grounds that he is stingy and violent.

The two got married in 2013 and have one child together.

Maybin complained before the court that he is disturbed by his wife’s behaviour of depriving him his conjugal rights as punishment for not buying the family food for Christmas.

“On Christmas day, my wife asked me to buy food for Christmas but I did not have money, and since then, she has been sleeping with clothes and denies me sex,” Maybin said.

He said he was so upset that he had to beat her up upon returning from a drinking spree because of her behaviour.

“I beat her up so that she can learn and start respecting marriage and that is why she has sued for divorce,” Maybin said.

He also said his wife allegedly has a well-documented history of stealing and that she stole K700 from him and other household property and went to live with her parents.

He pleaded with the court not to dissolve their marriage because he still loves his wife.

And Getrude said her husband had been married three times before and that he always brags of beating women.

She said he often beats her and drags her out of their matrimonial

home each time they have a marital dispute.

Getrude said her husband even threatens to kill her and that one day whilst sleeping, Maybin hit her with a machete, leaving her with deep cuts.

“He is violent and beats me up. He boasts that it is in his blood to beat women, that is why they leave him,” Getrude said.

She pleaded with the court to grant her the divorce because she is scared that he might kill her.

Magistrate Nkandu noted that Getrude had a swollen face due to beatings and that the matter should have been reported to the police.

He said marriage is about love and not slavery but their marriage had no peace.

He ordered Maybin to compensate Getrude with K10, 000 to be paid in monthly instalments of K200.