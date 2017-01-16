I have Slept With Over 500 Police Recruits- Retired HIV Positive Senior Police Instructor

….”I Have Slept With Over 500 Female Police Recruits , And Impregnated Over 60 In 16 Years Of My Work As A Police Senior Instructor At Lilayi – Reveals A Senior Retired Hiv Positive Police Officer.

A retired senior male police officer who is HIV positive and once worked at Lilayi for 16 has admitted abusing female police officers sexually. “I have slept with over 500 female recruits in my 16 years of working at Lilayi Police Academy”, he confesses. “I have also impregnated over 60 and made them abort”.

The named male police officer has also disclosed that he is HIV positive as consequence of sleeping with young trainee police officers without using condoms. “I have been remarrying since my first wife died of AIDS. The woman I am married to currently is my 11th wife. I have so far lost 10 wives from HIV/AIDS”, he said.

Dear Editor,

I saw the postings of two female police officers who said were once our recruits at Lilayi. I have been an instructor at Lilayi for 16 years but I have now been retired after being moved from there.

I am a Tonga by tribe a seasoned police instructor who has served in the same capacity for good 16 years. I want to confirm the complaint of the two abused female police officers as 100% true. Since 1998, there have been massive abuse of female police officers in police training colleges and worse at Lilayi. Before 1998, there were very few female police recruits hence were not abused but favored as a way of encouraging others to come forward and be recruited. I am a retired police officer who worked at Lilayi for good 16 years and witnessed how female police officers were being abused sexually in exchange for not being beaten severely during training. Bosses take turns in sleeping with the young girls who are being trained as police.

I have nothing to hide, I am a repented man. But before I repented and while working as a police instructor, I slept with over 500 female police recruits in my 16 years of work and over 60 have aborted my pregnancies. I am not the worst, I have a Lozi friend who has tasted more than 600 young female recruits in less 12 years of him being an instructor at the same college.

From my own observation, abusing female recruits in worse in all police training colleges than in the army. But of course, the worst is Lilayi. I have confessed my sins and I just ask for forgiveness from all the innocent laddies I have slept with especially those I have infected with AIDS.

I have broken more than 100 young female police officers’ (recruits) virginity. I remember seeing blood on my manhood several times after having sex with other people’s daughters, all in the name of favoures at the police academy. I regret this!

Lastly, I encourage all those male police instructors to stop abusing our young girls as it is a sin. If given chance to be young and taken to Lilayi as an instructor, I wouldn’t sleep with any recruit. My past is really haunting me especially when i hear someone I sleep some years back is no more due to the AIDS which I believe I infected her.

I am really sorry and asking forgiveness from all Zambians that may be affected after reading my work history.

D.H.

CHOMA.”