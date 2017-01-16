Dr Kalonga Kanono Arrested After Shooting His Sister

POPULAR Traditional Healer Dr Kalonga Kanono has been arrested for allegedly shooting his sister Josephine Chilufya aged 53.

Dr Kalonga Kanono aged 39 and whose full names are Chilufya Chileya of Kanyama site and Service yesterday at about 23:00hrs shot his sister of Chibolya compound using a pistol.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has disclosed this to Mwebantu.

Katongo says the victim sustained a gun wound on the left upper hand.

And the victim narrated to police that the suspect is fond of threatening to kill all family members.

“Police recovered the pistol and picked five empty cartridges from the scene,” Katongo has disclosed.

She says the suspect is yet to be charged with Acts intended to Cause Grievous Harm which is contrary to section 224 sub section (a) (b) of the penal code.

The traditional Doctor was also arrested in connection with other cases which he had allegedly commited prior to the defilement case.”