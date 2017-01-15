Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident

By on 2 Comments

Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident

Former information minister has just survived a fatal traffic accident that has left him with only minor injuries on his way to Lusaka. see his post below:
“Earlier on today my team of witnesses and I cheated death, we were involved in a ferocious road accident as we made our way to Lusaka for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. We thank God that we survived unscathed, we are all in good health and we are ready for the hearing tomorrow.
What an awesome God we serve.

Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

2 Responses to "Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident"

  1. Ernest Bwalya sondashi   January 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    We thank God for saving this political icon

    Reply
  2. tutu   January 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    he was probably drunk, he is a well known alcoholic in luanshya

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.