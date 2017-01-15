Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident

Former information minister has just survived a fatal traffic accident that has left him with only minor injuries on his way to Lusaka. see his post below:

“Earlier on today my team of witnesses and I cheated death, we were involved in a ferocious road accident as we made our way to Lusaka for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. We thank God that we survived unscathed, we are all in good health and we are ready for the hearing tomorrow.

What an awesome God we serve.



“