Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident

Former information minister has just survived a fatal traffic accident that has left him with only minor injuries on his way to Lusaka. see his post below:
“Earlier on today my team of witnesses and I cheated death, we were involved in a ferocious road accident as we made our way to Lusaka for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. We thank God that we survived unscathed, we are all in good health and we are ready for the hearing tomorrow.
What an awesome God we serve.
“
We thank God for saving this political icon
he was probably drunk, he is a well known alcoholic in luanshya
Survives a fatal accident? Who died?
English! Thought as much!
We thank God that they are all fine, but to say fatal isn’t correct. A fatal accident means someone died as a result of the accident.
Instead of writing what caused the accident or what happened, you choose to write wrong english. Lol,
exactly my thoughts, kkkkkkkkk
He uses the word ‘fatal’ where no one died? And he was information minister! We surely are in trouble!
Fatal, when no one died?, and this man is supposed to be Doctor?
Imwe leave him alone ala, fatal shani? Ni global
Guys its not him who used the word fatal, its this same silly site called tumfweko who have misused the word!!! He said ferocious which is ok!!! Good you survived my dear friend CK and please if you read this post I want to advise you that if this accident was not because of your on fault say drunk driving then you need to look back and ask yourself, is it worth it for you to risk your life just for wanting to stay in power? think about your family my friend, what you need to know is that you cant fight the system!!!!
ferocious yes not fatal kikikikikikikik!
Our mighty God is great please let us praise him for saving the Life who were in that Accident crew which was with our former information minister
please ba ck when returning to your home. use proflight. we need you in our family. amen
the story us not complete, the cause of accident has been ommitted leaving people to speculate. poor journalism
Imwe ba Tumfweko, no one died in that accident, so it’s not fatal. Fatal is something, or a situation that causes death.
An accident becomes FATAL only if someone has died.
So this sentence makes no sense: Former information minister has just survived a fatal traffic accident that has left him with only minor injuries on his way to Lusaka.
Fatal accident? Bushe mwalishiba ichisungu?
No cha basungu please