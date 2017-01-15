Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident

By on 19 Comments

Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident

Former information minister has just survived a fatal traffic accident that has left him with only minor injuries on his way to Lusaka. see his post below:
“Earlier on today my team of witnesses and I cheated death, we were involved in a ferocious road accident as we made our way to Lusaka for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. We thank God that we survived unscathed, we are all in good health and we are ready for the hearing tomorrow.
What an awesome God we serve.

Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

19 Responses to "Photos: Chishimba Kambwili Survives Fatal Accident"

  1. Ernest Bwalya sondashi   January 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    We thank God for saving this political icon

    Reply
  2. tutu   January 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    he was probably drunk, he is a well known alcoholic in luanshya

    Reply
  3. sanga lubilo   January 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Survives a fatal accident? Who died?

    Reply
    • FuManchu   January 16, 2017 at 9:06 am

      English! Thought as much!

      Reply
  4. Ndine   January 16, 2017 at 7:09 am

    We thank God that they are all fine, but to say fatal isn’t correct. A fatal accident means someone died as a result of the accident.

    Reply
  5. Ndine   January 16, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Instead of writing what caused the accident or what happened, you choose to write wrong english. Lol,

    Reply
    • chiwanangala   January 16, 2017 at 9:10 am

      exactly my thoughts, kkkkkkkkk

      Reply
  6. Mubiri wa nkhuku   January 16, 2017 at 8:10 am

    He uses the word ‘fatal’ where no one died? And he was information minister! We surely are in trouble!

    Reply
  7. The Philosopher   January 16, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Fatal, when no one died?, and this man is supposed to be Doctor?

    Reply
  8. Bullu   January 16, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Imwe leave him alone ala, fatal shani? Ni global

    Reply
  9. Benny Onyango   January 16, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Guys its not him who used the word fatal, its this same silly site called tumfweko who have misused the word!!! He said ferocious which is ok!!! Good you survived my dear friend CK and please if you read this post I want to advise you that if this accident was not because of your on fault say drunk driving then you need to look back and ask yourself, is it worth it for you to risk your life just for wanting to stay in power? think about your family my friend, what you need to know is that you cant fight the system!!!!

    Reply
    • Adama Barrow   January 16, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      ferocious yes not fatal kikikikikikikik!

      Reply
  10. Anthony Chisanga   January 16, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Our mighty God is great please let us praise him for saving the Life who were in that Accident crew which was with our former information minister

    Reply
  11. empathy   January 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    please ba ck when returning to your home. use proflight. we need you in our family. amen

    Reply
  12. simbwindibwi   January 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    the story us not complete, the cause of accident has been ommitted leaving people to speculate. poor journalism

    Reply
  13. Kambwili   January 16, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Imwe ba Tumfweko, no one died in that accident, so it’s not fatal. Fatal is something, or a situation that causes death.

    Reply
  14. Adama Barrow   January 16, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    An accident becomes FATAL only if someone has died.
    So this sentence makes no sense: Former information minister has just survived a fatal traffic accident that has left him with only minor injuries on his way to Lusaka.

    Reply
  15. Umuntu   January 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Fatal accident? Bushe mwalishiba ichisungu?

    Reply
  16. rm   January 16, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    No cha basungu please

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.