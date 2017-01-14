41 Houses For Immigration Officers Commissioned In Lusaka

Government has reaffirmed its commitment in ensuring that it provides descent accommodation to security personnel as they discharge their diligent duties.

Speaking during the handover of newly constructed Chelstone Police Station and 41 Housing Units for Immigration Department in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says the PF government has resolved to continue with infrastructure development in the country.

Mr. Kampyongo says the construction of the housing units and office accommodation is an ongoing programme which the government has set as one of the priorities on its development agenda.

He says government has realized that without descent housing and office space, service provision to the people across the country would be compromised and this may lead to poor service delivery.

Mr. Kampyongo explains that in order to address this challenge, the PF government embarked on the construction of twelve thousand housing units across the country in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Immigration Department Director General Moola Milimo says the 41 housing units have been constructed as part of the 12, 000 housing units for officers under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He says the Immigration Department share in this First Phase is one hundred and seventeen housing units.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the police service is grateful that the provision of descent and modern housing units as well as police stations in most parts of the country is being addressed by the government to support the police’s performance.