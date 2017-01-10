Pilato Says Sorry To President Lungu, Ditches UPND

musician Fumba PiLato has made peace with the Patriotic Front.

AT a ceremony at PF Sceretariat, Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri received PiLato into the PF.

During the August 2016 elections, PiLato was among a few artists that supported opposition United Party for National Development in songs.

Major artists in Zambia supported the PF.

PiLato said he had come back to the PF to make peace and work with President Edgar Lungu.

He has since apologised for any offence his songs and actions could have caused to President Edgar Lungu and the PF.

He has also asked for forgiveness from President Lungu.

Pilato had since distanced himself from the UPND and has pledged his total support and loyalty to President Lungu .

He has further asked all PF members of the party to welcome him .