Pilato Says Sorry To President Lungu, Ditches UPND

musician Fumba PiLato has made peace with the Patriotic Front.
AT a ceremony at PF Sceretariat, Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri received PiLato into the PF.
During the August 2016 elections, PiLato was among a few artists that supported opposition United Party for National Development in songs.
Major artists in Zambia supported the PF.
PiLato said he had come back to the PF to make peace and work with President Edgar Lungu.
He has since apologised for any offence his songs and actions could have caused to President Edgar Lungu and the PF.
He has also asked for forgiveness from President Lungu.
Pilato had since distanced himself from the UPND and has pledged his total support and loyalty to President Lungu .
He has further asked all PF members of the party to welcome him .
Pilato’s turn around is welcome am sure he has reflected that its only the PF that can deliver to stardom.
Its just my dream that things start working well, as it is apparently we have experienced a stalemate in the few months as the economy has been sour to to the Recession.
Bravo Pilato and welcome Home !!!
This is what happens when you do not have direction. Shame
The idiot should start bathing
chamilion bakandile ko
He is stupid he should sing a song to apologize to all Pf members in the country He should not only apologize to the president Since he offended entire pf members. Chikala amona five years and not assured that UPND will win .he is not factor in pf his Satanist lost 2016
Pilato has realized that he was fighting a losing battle, even his fellow musicians sidelined him. Now compose an anti HH song to show that you acted in ignorance.
who the fuc k is pilato to be received like that? isn’t he just a citizen like all of us who probably needs a good body washing with jinki,obvious alepuka chikala chakwe uyu! who is the albino? what is his business being in that photo and what is he trying to symbolise there?
if I were u Mr pilato I would first compose an apologizing song and sing it on that very day PF was welcoming u so that it can act as the starting therapy to the damage yo music has coursed to PF.
kikiki ehe!!!
just sing objective songs only. it is good for you.
I advise u to change that very dirty appearance u have. I hope u have composed an apologetic song. Those pathetic songs of yours still linger in our heads.
Kupusa Pilato…njala yamunyokola
Rwanda soon to have 2 parallel kings,one traditional and constutional
What apology? His deed has left an indelible mark that no amount of apology can erase. His sabby looks does not help matters. In any case how many apologies can a man make to politicians?
you guys I can’t believe this thing so this man is in politics I thought he was talking for the voiceless. through music now that he is saying that he has joined PF he will be praising PF even if they are wrong. I think the man is broke he wants something in his pockets .it was going to be good for him not to come out in public and say that he is PF the way he did not say that he was UPND, FDD or UPP good ba pilato.