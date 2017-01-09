TWACHULA…Abana Balafwa Nensala, Kitwe Marketeers Tell Lungu

Twachula! Abana balafwa nensala, teti tuleshita ubunga K120, Kitwe’s Chisokone marketeers told President Edgar Lungu on Thursday when he visited the trading area.
The marketeers, mostly women, said the current prices of mealie meal were beyond the reach of many who were struggling to feed their families and asked President Lungu to reduce the cost of the staple food.
The Head of State toured Chiskone around 16:00 hours to check on the newly constructed market shelter at Chisokone B.
As President Lungu was passing through the market amid tight security, many traders and shoppers shouted from a distance, asking him to reduce the price of mealie-meal.
“Twachula! Abana balafwa nensala. Teti tuleshita ubunga K120. Ba kateka twapapata lolesheniko pa bunga. Nga mulefwaya abantu bamitemwe, bwesheni ubunga (We have suffered! Our children will die of hunger. We can’t be buying one bag of mealie meal at K120. Mr President please, look at the prices of mealie meal. If you want people to like you or support you, reduce the prices),” a trader, Eunice Mulemfwe, shouted as President Lungu only nodded and continued greeting the people.
Later after President Lungu left, Catherine Muwelu, a trader, told journalists to tell the President not to ignore the cries of the people on the cost of mealie-meal because it was just a fact that many of them could not afford to buy a bag of mealie-meal and were going through untold suffering.
“Everything is expensive yes but mealie meal is life in Zambia. It is too high and the majority poor cannot now afford to buy this staple food. People are sleeping on empty stomachs,” said Muwelu who also urged President Lungu to reduce school fees as they were also too high to be met by a poor parent only trading at Chisokone.
Another trader, Salome Kapumbu, appealed to the local authority to be honest and sincere in their work and not to mislead President Lungu.
“The market is full of filth, it’s only because of the President’s visit, that’s when we saw the local authority clearing the market and the sprayed lime on the dumping site for the Chisokone market, hiding the reality from him. We wish the President was coming here every week, this place could have been a nice trading place,” said Kapumbu.
Two weeks ago, President Lungu sent his presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe to hand over K270,000 which he contributed towards the construction of the trading shelter.
Twachula! Abana balafwa nensala, teti tuleshita ubunga K120, Kitwe’s Chisokone marketeers told President Edgar Lungu on Thursday when he visited the trading area.
Truely spoken ubunga is our staple food. Its just wise for government to intervine. In fact its the govenment that supply maize to these milers. So if the price continue like this , it means they also justifies that. Mr president do some thing before we start experiencing riots .you also lose yo popularity.
I hope this president has heard and will act affording
My big worry is bank rates,who regulates these banks?The bank just wake up and fix these rates at will,stealing frm the poor workers who got loans frm them,we cannot be paying a K70000 loan for over ten years becoz of increasing rates,shame on the banks.Can the regulator quickly help,rates have moved frm 19% to 40% within a year,why?Give us convincing reasons pliz,can the govt come in and save the poor workers
Wait a little more you fools, the President has heard you and soon he will instruct ERB to announce a K1 reduction in mealie meal. Are you not the same fools who were dancing in reverse? Instead of crying, you should be inviting your President to bring the dununa musicians and dance on your empty stomachs. Stupid idiots.
Hehehehehehe
You chaps are really finished. Presido was in Kitwe last week and you are telling us what happened then now? You are a joke!
mumala mwandi mlelila ngulungulu…
It true the govt need 2 look in2 the matter urgently. It better 2 put on hold other projects & concentrate on our stomaches.
U will die from hunger u stupid fools, thats what u wanted. U cannot even differentiate reverse and forward to see
which one is for negative and positive.
negroes aint sh!t
You maggots, let hunger kill you. We told you to vote wisely. amafii yenu, imbwa
What can satanist do its a process and it’s everywhere South Africa Malawi Zimbabwe just work hard for your family one President at a time also GBM is waiting to be President so that he can recover his monies.Satanist will never win he is too stige and selfish.look at him