Son Exposes Mother’s ‘Illicit’ Affair

CHILDREN maybe said to be innocent, but not that innocent to be naïve to the happenings as in the case of an eight-year-old boy who exposed his mother’s affair with his father’s friend.

In his testimony to the Matero Local court, John Mubanga said his son told him that his wife Helen Mubanga 26 of Chawama township brings his friend only identified as Tembo to their bedroom every time he is not around.

This was the evidence John gave in his defence against Helen who sued him for marriage reconciliation.

The two got married in 2009 and have three children together, K 500 bride price out of the initial K 1,300 charged was paid.

“My wife has been having an affair with my friend Tembo. I did not believe it when neighbours told me until my eight year old son narrated the ordeal to me. I have on two occasions found her with Tembo at my house,” John said.

He also told the court that he suspects his wife bewitched him as he found some charms in a black plastic under the bed.

John told the court that he was not ready to reconcile with Helen saying she has to first undergo four months of counselling.

But Helen refuted all the allegations and told the court that John beats her excessively whenever he gets drunk.

She said John grabs her money by force after which he goes to play bonanza and buy beer for his girlfriends.

“I sell beer from home and Tembo is one of my customers, Tembo and my husband drink together and I cannot go out with him,” Helen said.

In passing judgement magistrate Pauline Newa sitting with Miyanda Banda dismissed the case on grounds that John was not ready to reconcile with Helen.

Daily Mail