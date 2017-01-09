Musenge: It Is Not a Sin To Be Found With Kambwili

PF member of the central committee Mwenya Musenge says it is not a sin to be found with Chishimba Kambwili.

And Musenge has revealed that he stayed away from welcoming President Edgar Lungu in Kalulushi last Thursday for fear of being beaten by PF youths who accuse him of being a rebel party member.

Musenge, the immediate past member of parliament for Chimwemwe Constituency, said it was extremely appalling that some “overexcited characters” in the PF wanted to make it look like it is a sin to be found with Kambwili.

He said some members of the party were trying to dent his image just because he, in the company of other PF members, had visited the Roan PF member of parliament who was recently dismissed as information and broadcasting minister by President Lungu.

“Kambwili is PF, a founder member and a fellow member of the central committee of the party and above all, a friend. He may hold a different opinion on what is going on in the party but we are still one family and he has a right to hold an opinion,” Musenge said.

“That does not mean I have been holding clandestine meetings with him, no! It is not a sin to be found with Kambwili. Let anybody come and tell me that we have been having such meetings. I visited Kambwili, yes, but is he an enemy of the party? There are times when one can visit a friend and laugh over issues. I visited Kambwili once with [Davies] Mwango [former PF Nkachibiya MP], [Abel] Sichula [former PF Nakonde MP] and Christopher Mulenga [former PF Chinsali MP]. These are former MPs and we went to see him and to encourage him. We, in fact, advised Kambwili to tone down on media statements and we encouraged him never to even consider things like leaving the party. And this very Kambwili has even said he will remain committed to the party and to the President. What’s sinister about that? Why is it that some people want us to be washing dirty linen in public? It is unfortunate that some characters want to perceive me as a rebel. We all need to rally behind [President] Edgar Lungu so that he can run government effectively; he has a five year mandate.”

He said the party needed to realise that there were individuals that were breeding confusion by trying to criminalise and incriminate those with divergent views.

“I hold President Lungu in high esteem. We worked tirelessly with him and we managed to have him in State House and I have never been disappointed,” Musenge said.

“But the problem is with some of our colleagues in the PF who are telling him lies every day, peddling falsehoods and creating a situation which is not there.”

And Musenge said there was nothing wrong with people calling for elections in the PF.

“Some people are quickly jumping and swiftly admonishing those calling for elections in the party as if they have been pricked with a needle. People should be given chance to hold an opinion and the party can discuss…that’s the essence of any democratic grouping,” Musenge said.

He also revealed that he did not go to South Down Airport in Kalulushi to receive President Lungu because he was acting on information that some PF cadres had planned to embarrass him by labeling him a rebel.

Musenge said Charles Kabwita, the PF youth secretary, was roughed up and ejected from a party meeting at Buchi Hall on Wednesday because he was accused of being found with him and being Kambwili’s relative.

“Kabwita was embarrassed and ejected from the party because some characters accused him of being found with me quite often. It’s better I stayed away from the airport because some disgruntled young people wanted to embarrass me,” said Musenge