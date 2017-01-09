Calm Returns To Ivory Coast After Unrest

A rebellion in Ivory Coast over soldiers’ pay appears to have passed.

Residents and correspondents in the second city, Bouake, described calm on the streets – a day after troops briefly seized the defence minister.

The rebellion had spread from there to other cities, including the commercial hub, Abidjan, but that city, too, is now quiet.

A deal was struck between the mutinous soldiers and the government on Saturday, though details are scant.

A correspondent for AFP news agency in Bouake said on Sunday that there had been no firing there since Saturday evening.

“Traffic has resumed this morning and the shops have reopened.”

