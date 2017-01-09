Calm Returns To Ivory Coast After Unrest

Calm Returns To Ivory Coast After Unrest

A rebellion in Ivory Coast over soldiers’ pay appears to have passed.
Residents and correspondents in the second city, Bouake, described calm on the streets – a day after troops briefly seized the defence minister.
The rebellion had spread from there to other cities, including the commercial hub, Abidjan, but that city, too, is now quiet.
A deal was struck between the mutinous soldiers and the government on Saturday, though details are scant.
A correspondent for AFP news agency in Bouake said on Sunday that there had been no firing there since Saturday evening.
“Traffic has resumed this morning and the shops have reopened.”

  Amani Mahoro Peace   January 10, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    it is good to have peace

