Brothels Rock Lusaka City, College Students Run to Sex For Money

LUSAKA City has of late witnessed rising levels of prostitution, especially in Kabwata Township with many utilising incomplete buildings in the area as brothels.
In a Sunday Times survey, some Kabwata residents said immorality was slowly becoming rampant, acceptable and a trend in the area.
Jackson Mwale said there were a number of brothels near former Break Point now called Bank point and East Point where prostitutes paraded themselves in skimpy dresses to try and lure potential clients.
Mr Mwale said the prostitutes were sophisticated and even rented the brothels for their sexual escapades.
Lusaka colleges have not been left out of sexual escapades that have Rocked , some Lusaka Top collage like ZCAS and Nipa have been identified as some of the collages that have a number of girls selling their bodies for sex hiding in the name of the schools as students ,
“We have a number of girls here at ZCAS who pay for school fees , a room but are only here for sexual activities , they never attend class and at the end of the sermister these girls disappear, they only come here for sexual activities, they attract different kinds of men who pay them visits in their rooms , and get paid for it ” a source in the ZCAS management said .
Another source from nipa also spoken to said it is actually very worse at Nipa a collage situated right behind ZCAS.
“At NIPA here we have girls who have been here for Amos two year”studying” a diploma, but they are never seen in class , they are only here for business and which is to sale their bodies for sex, they attract many prominent people who drive in and out every day to pick up different girls.”
The famous Block A and B female hostels at Nipa have been an attraction of many prominent men who drive in at late hours to come and pick up some of the girls who are at Nipa for sexual business, a check at the learning institute after 18 hrs at the famous Block A and B hostels you will find expensive vehicles with Highly tinted windows either picking up a girl or dropping her off after a successful sexual business.
“These girls are sweet and nice , they are very flexible and also very tight , we pay them different prices ranging from k500 to k2000 depending on the services they are going to offer,” one of the prominent men who picks up different girls everyday but chose to remain
Unknown said .
That’s were Politicians like VJ, Kambwili, Masumba & Shakafuswa go. I saw them.
Iam very disappointed with you how can a college principal tell us about it and yet he knows about the activities of prostitution is going at his college but i cant act and how collect rentals from this girls? at Nipa and at Zcas please you principles you are also part parcel of those girls you must stop.
That’s the christian nation for you-lip service!! No laws to uphold the values of christianity claimed on the mouth!! What is the role of ministry of religious whatever….if christian sisters & brothers can make money in this repurgnant and shameful ways?
bushe mibili shenu baya mukushitisha fikala fyenu? kumuleka bamutomba uwmine emo alila.
Selling bodies for SEX should not happen in our self declared holy land as a “christian nation” unless we want to deceive people through this lip-service declaration, the government with help of ministry of religion should make laws to enforce christian values, we cannot allow group sex in our back yards & then claim anyone can do what he wants God will judge, then call this a “christian nation” FOOLISHNESS! We laugh at moslems, but do we ever know that moslems have least number of prostitutes, drunkards, abortions…etc in their societies, because they make laws to protect their declarations from devilish activities. Lets us do the same, that is the only solution & rather than fooling ourselves of a christian nation of the mouth, when there is completely NOTHING of christian values about our nation!
yeah you are telling the truth, most of the girls at nipa are really tight and they very eager to do filya ifintu tutamba muli ba porno,if you are looking for a good time,I urge to stop whatever it is you are doing and visit nipa,you won’t regret! mu November nalipunkana na masumba in one of the dooms,chatted for a while before heading our different ways to finish our sexual business transaction.. very down to earth humble guy! hope they just legalise it ASAP
Yes eight out of ten samples I have had are from Dundumwezi and the other two are from the east.Its dumbwiza time.