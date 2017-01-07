Warriors Aim To Win 2017 FAZ Super Leagu

Central province giants Kabwe Warriors are bubbling with confidence to win the 2017 Zambian Premier league after acquiring the services of former Zambian international midfielder William Njovu from Power Dynamos where he rarely had game time.

Club Secretary Davies Mwanza who confirmed the signing of the midfielder said the goal of the Godfrey Chitalu out-fit was to challenge for the league title.

“We are doing everything possible to build a formidable team which will challenge for the league title. Our goal for this season is set. All we want to see is good results, that is the reason we have gone out of our way to recruit players who will add value to the team,” said Mr. Mwanza.

Warriors have since added two more players to the squad. Chindwin Sentries Striker Mabvuto Zulu and Zambian U17 international Prince Mumba from Solwezi Academy have joined the team. But the secretary indicated that they are not yet done recruiting players.

Mr Mwanza added, “we want to recruit a defender, midfielder and a striker to strength the squad.”

Warriors have won the total of 5 Zambian Premier League titles but their last came 30 year ago in 1987. They finished sixth last season with 50 points.