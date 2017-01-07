Lungu Must Clear his Name In The US$34.5 Million Malawi Maize Scandal

Fellow compatriots

We in the United Progressive People (UPP) humbly appeal to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to clear his name in the US$34.5 million Malawi maize exportation scandal. Our call for him to clear his name is predicated on the official statement of Dr. George Chaponda, the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation in Malawi, that he met with President Edgar C. Lungu and Hon. Dora Siliya to seal the maize deal for Malawi on 11 December, 2016.

These latest revelations are primarily emanating from the panic among senior government and ADMARC officials in Malawi following the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry by His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the President of Malawi. The decisiveness of the President of Malawi gives hope and assurances to the people of Malawi that the government is ready to cleanse itself.

Clearly and non-arguably so, Hon. Dr George Chaponda’s revelations (though we have more details and evidence) have added more intrigues, which beg for deeper examination. We believe that the meeting at State House was a cover up predominantly because the deal was sealed in May 2016 and the partial exportation of maize started before the coming of Hon. George Chaponda to Zambia.

UPP is seriously concerned primarily because the presidential involvement will impede the professional work of the ACC in whose hands we have placed critical evidence on all the transactions including the movement of funds.

The men and women of the ACC are credible and professional, but their work has, during the PF-MMD reign, been undermined by the corrupt and powerful elements in the upper echelons of government. ACC has always been publicly ridiculed and vilified by the presidency whenever permission to investigate senior officials is sought. While the ACC need not get permission, we believe that they do so out of courtesy when the President’s lieutenants are involved.

UPP has issued a detailed statement before to urge the President of Zambia to rise above the board and act against corrupt officials who have evidently transformed State House into a centre of corruption and the award of public contracts like digital migration, among others.

Cabinet Office has also followed suit in the sagas like the US$15 million Microsoft e-government scandal among others. We believe that Microsoft has not even been paid yet. The Secretary to Cabinet has become the protector and godfather of corrupt permanent secretaries and senior civil servants in government.

Meanwhile, UPP is still waiting for the announcement of a full list of all the corrupt ministers in whose accounts huge amounts of money are being corruptly deposited. This lamentation was raised by President Edgar C. Lungu himself, but we believe that he can do better than lamentations. The people of Zambia want action now.

Our nation is bleeding and ordinary citizens are being subjected to harsh realities of high taxes, rising cost of living, disease, load shedding, unemployment, plummeting value of the Kwacha, poor water and sanitation, among others.

UPP seizes this opportunity to appeal to the international community to help our nation by placing travel bans on senior government officials who have plundered and externalised public resources. We urge foreign nations in which offshore accounts are to freeze the accounts and send back our money.

God bless Zambia!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

