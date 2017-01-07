Kalusha Bwalya Voted For Denis Onyango And Not Rainford Kalaba

ZAMBIA’s football icon Kalusha Bwalya gave his first two votes to Mamelodi Sundowns pair Denis Onyango of Uganda and Zimbabwe’s Khama Billiat for the African-footballer-of-the-year based in Africa award.
According to documents made available on the CAFonline website yesterday, Kalusha’s first vote which was carrying five points was given to Billiat while the second which had four point went to Onyango.

