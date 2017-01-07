It’s Not Magic; It’s Miracles And I’m Doing It Again – Lusaka Prophet.

With just a few days into 2017, the nation has continued to see miracles and wonders taking place and being performed by self-proclaimed man of God, who has left millions of Zambians puzzled.

Flamboyant Lusaka-based clergyman Prophet Anointed Benard, who is known by his congregants as Commander-1 or more popularly as Seer 1, says God will punish all those saying the miracles of turning water into wine and paper into millions of Dollars as fake. He says last Sunday at his church, Shammah Miracles Embassy, he left congregants astonished when they couldn’t believe that he actually transformed water into different types of wine which many attendants drank. Just on Wednesday, he was seen performing all kinds of miracles in which he restored a lady whose ovaries were removed, whether surgically or by other means is not known.

He says this coming Sunday, more miracles will be performed, as he further urged all those who are not believers in these miracles to attend his church service and experience the Word of God which will wash away poverty in many people’s lives.

Prophet Anointed Bernard has continued making controversial headlines with his miracles, which he began performing some time last year, 2016.