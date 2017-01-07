It’s Not Magic; It’s Miracles And I’m Doing It Again – Lusaka Prophet.

With just a few days into 2017, the nation has continued to see miracles and wonders taking place and being performed by self-proclaimed man of God, who has left millions of Zambians puzzled.
Flamboyant Lusaka-based clergyman Prophet Anointed Benard, who is known by his congregants as Commander-1 or more popularly as Seer 1, says God will punish all those saying the miracles of turning water into wine and paper into millions of Dollars as fake. He says last Sunday at his church, Shammah Miracles Embassy, he left congregants astonished when they couldn’t believe that he actually transformed water into different types of wine which many attendants drank. Just on Wednesday, he was seen performing all kinds of miracles in which he restored a lady whose ovaries were removed, whether surgically or by other means is not known.
He says this coming Sunday, more miracles will be performed, as he further urged all those who are not believers in these miracles to attend his church service and experience the Word of God which will wash away poverty in many people’s lives.
Prophet Anointed Bernard has continued making controversial headlines with his miracles, which he began performing some time last year, 2016.
Anyone who has his contacts pls. Send me his line to +27795740387
This chap looks like a crook
Please Prophet pray for my for finances. I m owing SARS a lot of money n I need a financial break through to pay all my debts.
plz any one with Prophet Bernard phone no. send to 0971069075.
Jesus said, “in the last days many false prophets will come in my name”. Be careful people.
Twanwa again!
mmmh tok bad shaliko,nalipuswa ubwalwa! point of doing miracles is to help and bring honour to the kingdom of God.. so am guessing the church really needed all those different types of wine that much
The bible say leave judgement to God.His destiny will vindicate the true meaning of his works.His friend prophet Emmanuel Nyirongo failed to prove his true innocence at his time of death.
You shall know them by their fruits.
False prophet period.You’re a magician and only fools are being deceived.
The is very clear.
Does the wine contain alcoholic? ?
Matt 24:24 Yeshua said “many false prophets will rise and deceive many people with satanic miracles/magic” yeshua said in churches there shall not be leaders(john 10:16) Paul in Eph 4: said “there will b prophets, pastors,..etc. this Paul openned the door of satanism in christaianity which yeshua warned agaisnt. So anyone by name of pastor, prophet, evangelist or any post of leadership in church is an agent of the devil’s system according to yeshua’s teachings.
Malaaabishi!!! False prophet…!
I’m sure if a prophet surfaced in israel. All u africans would bliv him.
miracles re only doz 4rm God abv; tell 4rm prophet’s arogant statement “& i’ll do it again” no tru prophet had eva rizd abv God bt jst as tools in God’s hand.Go thru yo Bible pg a 2 z 4 de thuth.neitha Quaran will agree 2 dat blesphemy.
Jesus was very catigorical in all his sermons regarding false prophets during the last days. where is it written in the Bible that, Jesus Christ or his apostals were demanding to be paid money or material things by the people they were preaching to? Where is it written that a pastor needs to be on a salary and members of church should be giving material things to him and his wife every monthend? Jesus and his true apostals preached freely and prayed for the sick without anything being given in return. We read that Peter and some of his freinds were catching fish to earn a living during their free time. The apostal Paul was a tent maker. Thats how he used to earn a living. These bogus men of gold we are seing today are just there to swindle the unsuspecting members of their church. This is just a wake up call to all those with ears and eyes. why should a man of God places his emphasis on money when preaching? We have seen in certain circustances where these men would even refuse for the church to buy him a toyota corolla, instead, they want to be driving big cars like chief executive officers of corporation companies.You can’t differentiate between celebrities from Holly Wood and the men from these churches. Remember that God is not some one you can mock, whatever you sow, is what you are going to reap.
I have his line and I have attended his services, what the media says is not even true. To get the original truth go there and check.
kopala swag now in lsk my boy bernard
Lets support the work of God.Jesus said,yu will perform greater things than i did.Again Jesus gave a warning that do not attacK n judge yo fellow christian(read James :4)
Let him turn all the army worms into grasshoppers and save the maize.
Iyee ine nalipuswako ku bwalwa! Please ba Pastor this coming sunday ndeisa ku church. Mukatupangilepo na tu whiskey. from now nshakulalofwa, ne chitente twakulakwatila pamwandi.
Let him do Z miracles and almighty will judge him
To almighty be the glory, let him b Z judge
its really a wonder why Repentance and Salvation has stopped being Preached in Churches today, The Church has gone wired in search of Miracles than having a good communion with the Lord. Anywhere were miracles and wonders are being performed there the multitude will be. there is not real salvation preached in church today, these so called men of God are no longer interested in helping the flocks they are leading to know the True God in Truth ans in Spirit.
the chap is a magician
The bible says, we shall do more than what Jesus was doing on this earth, imagine yourself, what was Jesus doing on earth, then think, if you are a born again Christian, baptized by the holy spirit and water, you are and able to do miracles.
Faith comes thru hearing not seeing.hearing the word of God.do nt believe just because of what u are seeing pipo.be carefull people.may God open your eyes.
Turning water into wine? Are his congrants wine drinkers or is there a shortage of wine in Lusaka? Wine in Church appears strange. When Jesus turned water into wine,it was at a wedding where there were celebrations. The problems of these miracles performed by these so called prophets is that they do not make sense at all. A prophecy on soccer results and elections (See TB Joshua prophecies). Do not make sense at all. Pastor Conrad Mbewe has written extensively in such charlatans. Do not follow them, they are false prophets, anti christs. Google article on the internet called Nigerian Religious Junk.