‘Dora And I Are Dating’ – Reacts Her Lover Mark Ode Mubalama

Lusaka based Businessman Mark Ode Mubalama has disclosed that he is indeed dating Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya, in an exclusive interview with Tumfweko , mark disclosed that he is dating Ms Siliya .

Mubalama in December 2015 married Nangula Geingob daughter of President Hage Geingbo of Namibia and had a wedding ceremony in August last year .

The low key wedding took place in New York City , USA.

Mark who is currently on holiday with Dora Siliya in Las Vegas Nevada, in the United States opened Up to Tumfweko reporters reporters for an exclusive interview .

Siliya has been accused of being away with a married man “playing” while her work is being done by acting Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo ,

In their defence the new couple alleges that Mark is estranged to his wife and Mark’s marriage to Nangula Geingob is facing a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”.

The couple have since released pictures of them together to affirm that a serious love affair exist between them.

Mubalama remains married to Nangula although he has made it public that he is now dating Agriculture minister Dora Siliya.

Below are the details of Mark Ode Mubalamas interview obtained and attributed to Tumfweko Reporters.

“Mark stated that him and his wife were divorcing after a year’s marriage due to irreconcilable differences”.

“It is unfortunate that my wife and I cannot be together anymore because, sadly, we have been having a few marital disputes that we cannot sort out because they are too big for us. Furthermore, I’d love to state that my heart belongs to someone else now; Dora. I met Dora some 3 years ago, opened up to her about my feelings but unfortunately, she wasn’t ready at the time”.

“This was what led me to marry someone else but throughout the marriage, Dora was on my mind,” Mark stated during the telephone interview.

“He further expressed disappointment at the levels of disrespect towards President Lungu, President Geingob and Ms. Siliya”.

“It is very unfortunate that the youths have resorted to speaking ill about people they barely know”.

Mark proceeded to lament on his relationship with Ms. Siliya, “I know we kept this bond a secret but we can finally open up because we are both comfortable with being together”.

“I just don’t understand why people are being so hard on Dora because I am the one who loved and pursued her”.

“I’ve been with her since she took her leave from work and to be honest, we are happy with each other”.

“I only hope that people accept our union because love is all we need and love is all I have for Dora Siliya”

The relationship between Dora and Mark Ode Mubalama who is a Zambian citizen with a Lamba mother and a Congolese father and carries a Zambian passport is said to have began in May last year.

37 Responses to "‘Dora And I Are Dating’ – Reacts Her Lover Mark Ode Mubalama"

  1. kwaliba   January 7, 2017 at 11:43 am

    • Kabova   January 8, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      He is a married man period. They’re both committing adultery. God’s punishment awaits them. Enjoy now but you will pay for your sins. Mark my words.

  2. The Amish boy...........   January 7, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Health warning: DO NOT OPERATE THIS EQUIPMENT UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

  3. chox   January 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    most of Congolese men are gold diggers, the same guy dated gbms daughter sibongile but the relationship ended after he heard that the gal he married now had her father elected as president. Dora doesn’t think.

  4. Advocate   January 7, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Dora will equally be dumped like garbage. How can a minister behave this way in the midst of invasion of army worms under her important ministry. It is a pity that Namungala,Nawakwi Dora Siliya ,Sylvia Masebo ,Mumbi,this Namwala MP and others have disgraced womenfolk because of them behaviour. You can do things but do them decently.Women should be a model of responsibility and decency.

  5. kalito   January 7, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Life and living

  6. tutu   January 7, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    mmmh, well,chaliba nebele netako lineline ilya sof(her own words),hence I do not blame him

  7. jamal   January 7, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Dora, you cradle snatcher. do your thing, you are every toy boys fantasy. I too want an older woman with a body like yours.

  8. Verily Verily I Say   January 7, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    But aren’t they supposed to wait until the divorce is finalised before sleeping together? Ours is a Christian nation on paper only?

  9. mwansa original   January 7, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    We are busy crying about army worms when Dora is busy enjoying the worm between the legs. Ba Dora kanshi mukakula lisa? Your libido never subsides? Grow up Dora, think of your children that you are embarrassing.

  10. mj banda   January 7, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    So Dora naye nihule?

  11. Musebezi   January 7, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Ha, ati we are dating, dating what, just be frank, you are busy committing massive adultery!

  12. Amani Mahoro Peace   January 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    REALLY?

  13. Yawn   January 7, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Sugar mammi,anyways she has a soft bum

  14. kasonde   January 7, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    The daughter of the Namibian president has no problem it is you who has a very big problem. Even your so called love affair with Dora will collapse soon. You end up to be a miserable person in life. Please repent and accept Jesus. Go see TB Joshua.

  15. HH azinama!   January 8, 2017 at 1:17 am

    “Bakatoba amayanda bengi “, late P. K. Chishala.

  16. Njanji   January 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

    The looks old for the young man

  17. Denkete   January 8, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Hmmmmm balekeni abeene baletoombana, they have rights. The guy is handsome and Dorah is beautiful ala tepakulowa..

    • kasonde   January 8, 2017 at 8:40 am

      and you , you are ugly. Dora is beautiful….Oh, my God. I have not seen that beauty.

  18. emmy joe   January 8, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Good for her. But let lungu substiute her for a more active minister of agric.h

  19. madiba   January 8, 2017 at 9:13 am

    The Amish Boy – LOL!!!

  20. Raphael k phiri   January 8, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Oooooooh my God why wanting to get married when u are old ? To a man my advice is just go back to your wife because u regret the mistake u are about to make God is against that if u want prove and u will see.

  21. BOKO HARAM   January 8, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Dora Silly!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  22. COPPER BRONZE   January 8, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Dora siliya mwine wanyeke

  23. Henry mumba   January 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    E chi mvwa luweme abo a edo ana masha dora

  24. Truthbetold   January 8, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    What is this man doing with this fat women with a fat face
    I’m sure she is wearing layers of body shapers with granny panties yuk
    Let’s not even go to the stretch marks and cellulite. The farts because of the weight gross!

  25. zedoc   January 8, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    And the loser is…..Poor People’s Party President…Mr. Muliokela.

  26. Mzee Hekima   January 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Remain blessed, ndimwe bakulu chitani vamene mufuna.

  27. shema israel   January 8, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Ministry of religious affairs of this christian nation, what are you doing about this legalised adultery & fornication dabbed “dating”, “boyfriend & girlfriend”…and now homosexuality called LGBT? If u cannot do anyting about these evils then stop deceiving people that the money you are getting is worlth receiving. Because there is nothing christian about these evils you pretend not to be seeing.

  28. masters   January 8, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Carefully boi chilasunda chi dora

  29. KALUNGA   January 8, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Uhuu ba Dora,after mwalila ba Dr MULYOKELA isha campaign!.Dora silit Now I believe you are a husband snatcher.Nangucibe efyo you will go back to Dr MULYOKELA since he will be our president in 2021 and you Seems to be a golddigger.

  30. G string   January 9, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Dora as betrayed mulyokela

  31. Chilankalipa   January 9, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Under normal leadership where morals are considered as part of good governance, Dora Chisusu would not be serving in Government. The former deputy Speaker in UK resigned just over pictures with prostitutes, but here you have a self confessed husband snatcher serving as a minister. I am not even too sure Male farmers wives are really safe.

  32. Lise   January 9, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    mulyokela akakuponona

  33. Muliokela   January 9, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    MULIOKELA WILL BE HEART BROKEN. BA TUMFWEKO GET AN INTERVIEW WITH HIM PLEASE…..LOL

  34. Ilibad   January 10, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Namungala,Nawakwi Dora Siliya ,Sylvia Masebo ,Mumbi, this Namwala MP, these women are not a role model. some of them are just prosititutes, like Dora alasunda napa Bed. Mark akabutuka.

  35. Stevo   January 10, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Dora she is not mother she is a prostituteeee lungu contolola rule lyobe.

