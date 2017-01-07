‘Dora And I Are Dating’ – Reacts Her Lover Mark Ode Mubalama

Lusaka based Businessman Mark Ode Mubalama has disclosed that he is indeed dating Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya, in an exclusive interview with Tumfweko , mark disclosed that he is dating Ms Siliya .

Mubalama in December 2015 married Nangula Geingob daughter of President Hage Geingbo of Namibia and had a wedding ceremony in August last year .

The low key wedding took place in New York City , USA.

Mark who is currently on holiday with Dora Siliya in Las Vegas Nevada, in the United States opened Up to Tumfweko reporters reporters for an exclusive interview .

Siliya has been accused of being away with a married man “playing” while her work is being done by acting Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo ,

In their defence the new couple alleges that Mark is estranged to his wife and Mark’s marriage to Nangula Geingob is facing a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”.

The couple have since released pictures of them together to affirm that a serious love affair exist between them.

Mubalama remains married to Nangula although he has made it public that he is now dating Agriculture minister Dora Siliya.

Below are the details of Mark Ode Mubalamas interview obtained and attributed to Tumfweko Reporters.

“Mark stated that him and his wife were divorcing after a year’s marriage due to irreconcilable differences”.

“It is unfortunate that my wife and I cannot be together anymore because, sadly, we have been having a few marital disputes that we cannot sort out because they are too big for us. Furthermore, I’d love to state that my heart belongs to someone else now; Dora. I met Dora some 3 years ago, opened up to her about my feelings but unfortunately, she wasn’t ready at the time”.

“This was what led me to marry someone else but throughout the marriage, Dora was on my mind,” Mark stated during the telephone interview.

“He further expressed disappointment at the levels of disrespect towards President Lungu, President Geingob and Ms. Siliya”.

“It is very unfortunate that the youths have resorted to speaking ill about people they barely know”.

Mark proceeded to lament on his relationship with Ms. Siliya, “I know we kept this bond a secret but we can finally open up because we are both comfortable with being together”.

“I just don’t understand why people are being so hard on Dora because I am the one who loved and pursued her”.

“I’ve been with her since she took her leave from work and to be honest, we are happy with each other”.

“I only hope that people accept our union because love is all we need and love is all I have for Dora Siliya”

The relationship between Dora and Mark Ode Mubalama who is a Zambian citizen with a Lamba mother and a Congolese father and carries a Zambian passport is said to have began in May last year.