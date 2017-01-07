Boycott Of Indeni Fuel Forced Govt To Reduce Pump Prices

THE government was forced to reduce fuel pump prices after oil marketing companies stopped buying the commodity from Indeni Petroleum Refinery, opting for cheaper imports.

According to sources close to the Department of Energy, the hike in fuel pump prices resulted in about 45 per cent rise in the cost of fuel from TAZAMA, forcing most OMCs to import the commodity at a cheaper price to meet their local obligations.

Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) pipeline is the storage facility for finished petroleum oil from Indeni.

Last October, the Energy Regulation Board hiked the retail price of petrol by nearly 39 per cent, while the price of diesel was increased by 33 per cent following the removal of consumer subsidies.

And on Tuesday, the ERB announced a reduction in retail prices of fuel, claiming reduced global oil prices and a strengthened kwacha against major convertible currencies were factors behind the reduction.

However, sources revealed that the fuel hike hurt the cash flows of local OMCs who opted to be importing the commodity from Mozambique and Tanzania as opposed to buying it from TAZAMA.

“The price reduction had nothing to do with market fundamentals but failure by OMCs to uplift fuel from TAZAMA due to high costs and unfavourable payment terms. You have got to understand this reduction because the government got stuck with expensive stocks. As you know, they are in full control of the fuel that Indeni processes; the government buys the crude [feedstock] on behalf of Indeni and it is also in charge of sale to the OMC; and it is the government that was going to be incurring losses. So, it is just a normal thing for the government to reduce the fuel prices in order to save Indeni and TAZAMA,” the sources explained.

“This situation had been worsened by the government’s decision to ban that facility that allowed OMCs to get fuel from Indeni on credit.”

The sources said last month, ERB had been meeting OMCs to try and dissuade them from importing fuel at the expense of sourcing it locally when it became clear that Indeni was struggling with excessive stock.

“OMCs found themselves in a fix in terms of their cash flow situation which forced them to look for alternative suppliers with more flexible credit terms following the increase in fuel prices in October which pushed the working capital for fuel trade,” the sources explained.

“This was worsened by the Ministry of Energy’s decision to impose the requirement for the upward payment for OMCs uplifting fuel from Tazama.”

The sources said the tight liquidity conditions locally which had resulted in rising interest rates discouraged OMCs from borrowing from commercial banks to purchase fuel from Tazama.

“Borrowing extra funds from the bank at interest rates of between 35 per cent to 40 per cent and that is not viable for us,” the sources explained.

“We, therefore, would be happy if the Ministry of Energy would allow us to get fuel from Tazama on credit for at least 15 days so that we can cope with our cash flow problems to sustain us and uplift maximum products from Tazama. In some way, this will also assist in alleviating the stock building up at TAZAMA.”

The sources said despite Indeni operating normally, it was struggling to sell the commodity as there were less tankers picking finished fuel from TAZAMA.

“In one of the meetings last December, ERB informed all OMCs that TAZAMA depots were full with the petroleum products and few trucks were waiting to offload as most of the OMCs are importing the product themselves,” said the sources.

“The OMCs wanted ERB to allow them to import at least 50 per cent of their obligations to their clients and source the remainder from TAZAMA. We understand the local depots are already overwhelmed as they are full with petroleum products; we are committed to buying from TAZAMA while we maintain our obligations to our foreign suppliers,” said the sources.