Wedson Nyirenda: I’ll Walk Away If Anyone Tries To Impose a Player On Me

WEDSON Nyirenda says he will not allow an “invisible hand” to select players for him during his tenure as Chipolopolo coach.

And Nyirenda has revealed that discussions with FAZ over his employment have been concluded and he is awaiting a decision from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda says Zambia can still qualify to the 2018 World Cup finals despite sitting third in the group.

Nyirenda said he was plotting on beating Nigeria on heir home turf in the return fixture of the Russia 2018 qualifiers.

Asked about the selection of players to the national team which has in the past been shrouded in accusations of an invisible hand picking players and imposing them on a coach, he said no one could impose a player on him.

“No man can impose a player on me, then I walk away, that’s how I work. Whoever wants to impose players let him also lay out his philosophy,” Nyirenda said.

He also denied favouring clubs that he had coached before like Zanaco, Zesco United and Green Buffaloes when selecting national team players.

Nyirenda admitted that Zambia was going through a scoring crisis and coaches at both clubs and national teams level needed to pay attention to attacking football as opposed to the popular defensive mode of play.

“We need to start looking at strikers to replace Collins Mbesuma. He is aging so I am looking at upcoming youngsters like Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka and others. It’s not acceptable that a season’s top scorer with 13 goals receives a golden boot, we have to be honest,” he said.

Nyirenda said he would not lose his job even if Zambia failed to qualify to Russia because his long-term vision is to build a team with a philosophy of Chipolopolo identity from U-17 level to the senior team.

“…having said that, we can still qualify to the World Cup. We have 12 points to fight for and you see football being football, we can get 10 or 11 out of those 12 points,” he said.

Nyirenda said he had now settled in the job and would make sure that all players called to the national team fitted in his concept and philosophy and those who would fail would be shown the door.

“We want to play attacking, fast football, entertaining but most importantly to win matches,” he said during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview.

Nyirenda also said he had already asked FAZ to find opponents for competitive friendly matches at the next FIFA dates in March and June.