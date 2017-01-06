THIRD TERM BID – Can Our Judiciary Save The Nation?

What on earth has gotten into our learned colleague’s head? The man seem to have this insatiable appetite for power all of a sudden. What has happened to our humble simple president? Zambians should not think this is a joke because a plan has already been improvised on how the constitution is going to be abrogated through the constitutional court. People have been asking one question : WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE JUDICIARY? My answer to your question is that our judiciary has always been a rubber stamp when it comes to political cases. Why? This is because judges are basically appointed by the President and imposed on the judicial service commission.
As a senior member of the legal fraternity, i find the situation disheartening because things have become so pathetic in our judiciary. The calibre of judges we have nowadays are of questionable character. 90% are from outside the judiciary as opposed to the Kaunda /Chiluba era when the judiciary produced judges who started as Magistrates and rose through ranks e.g. Justices Ngulube, Chitengi, Banda, Simachela, N’dhlovu, Nyondo. This is how it is supposed to be.
Politicians have always interfered in judicial matters to suit their desired position. Judge Nyangulu was made to rescind a delivered judgement by late President Mwanawasa, a lawyer. Late Anderson Mazoka petitioned the 2001elections and as we were in the High court, preparations for the inauguration were underway. Sending a signal that the judgement was known. Judge Chitengi dismissed the petition without hearing both parties. Weeks later he was promoted to the Supreme court. Judge Musonda who was one of the junior High Court Judges was also elevated to the Supreme Court after hearing a few political cases. This is how our judiciary operates. I only remember one political matter way back in 1991were a brave Judgement was delivered. Frederick Chiluba and eight others were arrested in Choma for unlawful assembly, three months before the elections. Chiluba and the MMD thought it was over because their candidate was going to be slapped with a criminal charge rendering him ineligible to contest. Amid intimidation, Judge Simachela, then Principal Resident Magistrate for Southern Province acquitted Chiluba and others to the disbelief of many Zambians. Kaunda was not happy with him.
Today’s young judges should emulate such men.
I have strived to make this article plain and simple so that a layman gets the picture. I am advocating for serious judicial reforms, an autonomous judiciary. With a weak judiciary, democracy is not guaranteed. The sitting president will always get what they want. Let us dissolve our constitutional court and start afresh by appointing constitutional lawyers to this very respectable bench.
Titus Chileshe UK based Lawyer
Your judiciary is inept and a total embarrassment to the commonwealth member countries. They have forgotten law instead they are happy as cadres so long they get paid. They are a trash of Garbage’s judges not worthy the wigs they put on. That is how human beings get totally get finished.
In all fairness let us presume elections will not be held in 2021 but subtract the years under Sata’ s tenure may be this is what will be amended in the constitution. I can see the constitution to be heavily doctored. Surprisingly the lawyers themselves do not or choose not to understand the constitution.
This is actually Lungus first term, he only completed Satans term. Titass, for a lawyer you’re not to bright.
Very right Jamal!
First of all you people, you keep on referring to the constitution. which constitution? Do we have a constitution in this country? If yes then why did Patrick Matibini not act as president when Edigar’s disputed election was petitioned, thats what your so called constitution says. Instead we all watched ndwii, filled with wonder, amazement, perplexed, LAZ were nowhere to give guidance, the constitutional court, malabishi ekaeka, even the Lozi kuta is more respected than this group of legal comedians. I blame all judges and lawyers from both the ruling party and opposition, remember Jack Mwiimbu and his friends ran away leaving HH and GBM standing alone to face the pack of Hyenas of the unconstitutional constitutional court! There is some judge also who was awakened in the middle of the night to sign some injunction, ask Kelvin Bwalya Fube or whatever he calls himself, anaulula recently. What is not politised in this country, the army, police, air force everything polluted, we are on our own. So my suggestion is please let us not waste money on these stupid and useless elections any more when it is now clear that what will remove ECL from presidency is God, not your tu ma pieces of ballot papers forget. Instead that money increase workers’ salaries, fight army worms, pay students bursaries and pay retirees benefits. Ine palwandi count me out of this circus called voting from today
FINALLY ALL AFRICAN COUNTRIES WANT TO FOLLOW PAUL KAGAME OF RWANDA WHO WANTS TO BE THE KING OF RWANDA AND TO LEAD FOR LIFE
The article does not address the gist of the matter……is he eligible or not? Does the constitution permit such scenario irrespective whether we like him or not? Does the constitution define explicitly what a Term should be ? Is it defined in terms time spend or occupancy of the office by an election? Won’t that be undergoing three elections to occupy the same office three times instead of 2 times or will one only be in office for 4years since one has already been in office for a year in the first election if a term is time based? Kindly advise
Am now losing respect for my president ECL. Please bwana president, stop using your anus to think
Sir please read and interpret article 106 sub article 5A and B. In the previous mandate did or did EL not save for period more than 3 years? What’s the correct position at law in this regard.
Actually meant sub article 6A and 6B
We told you this lungu is a ditactor you called us names ati he is humble now you facing reality tiye ni teomwikwite lungu