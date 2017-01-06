Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has appointed Kitwe District Commissioner Chanda Kabwe as the new Central Province Permanent Secretary. Mr Binwell Mpundu becomes Kitwe DC. Lungu Appoints Mpundu as Kitwe DC, Kabwe Moved To Central Province as PS added by Editor on January 6, 2017View all posts by Editor →
Congratulations Binwell and Chanda,Well deserved appointments
We wish to convey our heartfelt congrats to chanda kabwe on his appointment as PS. This is a welcome move by His Excellence. Mr Kabwe deserves this appointment owing to his hardworking antics and loyalty to the Nation as a whole. He is an industrious young Intellectual who I feel has even a brighter future.
yes yes yes yes yes! twalya again,congratulations uncles, ine niba yama abo basala,ubunonshi mu family,baiche baba Tata
Pray for the country.
OK.