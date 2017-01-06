Lungu Appoints Mpundu as Kitwe DC, Kabwe Moved To Central Province as PS

By on 5 Comments

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has appointed Kitwe District Commissioner Chanda Kabwe as the new Central Province Permanent Secretary.
Mr Binwell Mpundu becomes Kitwe DC.

Lungu Appoints Mpundu as Kitwe DC, Kabwe Moved To Central Province as PS added by on
View all posts by Editor →

5 Responses to "Lungu Appoints Mpundu as Kitwe DC, Kabwe Moved To Central Province as PS"

  1. Flint Mutangama   January 6, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Congratulations Binwell and Chanda,Well deserved appointments

    Reply
  2. FRANK MANDA   January 6, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    We wish to convey our heartfelt congrats to chanda kabwe on his appointment as PS. This is a welcome move by His Excellence. Mr Kabwe deserves this appointment owing to his hardworking antics and loyalty to the Nation as a whole. He is an industrious young Intellectual who I feel has even a brighter future.

    Reply
  3. tutu   January 7, 2017 at 1:24 am

    yes yes yes yes yes! twalya again,congratulations uncles, ine niba yama abo basala,ubunonshi mu family,baiche baba Tata

    Reply
  4. I tried to be nice but you pushed me away so i will stay away   January 7, 2017 at 5:35 am

    Pray for the country.

    Reply
  5. Ernest Bwalya sondashi   January 7, 2017 at 7:59 am

    OK.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.