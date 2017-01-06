Gang Of White Men Beat Up A Black Zambian At Horse Shoe On New Years Eve.

A group of four white men ganged up against a defenceless male Zambian beating him up to pulp after an altercation at Horse Shoe restaurant in Lusaka.

The unidentified white men beat up the Zambian only identified as Eamon mercilessly after they differed over parking space at the restaurant on New Year’s eve.

Some eyewitnesses narrated that the incident started after the white men reversed in front of the victim’s car and scratched his vehicle.

The victim was offered a mere K300 to go and have it painted which he turned down saying there is nowhere he could pay K300 for car painting services.

At this point, the white guys convinced Eamon to jump into their car so that they could go and discuss away from the crowded car park.

And Eamon confirmed that the white men ganged up inside the car and started beating him up and ended up disfiguring his face.

“They told me to get the K300 and used racial remarks and that I can report anywhere in Zambia and nothing will happen to them,” Eamon narrated.

Eamon and his friends however later managed to apprehend one of the white men and dragged him to Manda Hill police post where he was detained.

But to his shock when he went back to Manda Hill police post, Eamon discovered that the white man who was in detention in the early hours on New year day which was a Sunday had been released as his friends paid bond for him.

Eamon is now demanding justice and wondered how a suspect could be released from custody on a Sunday when the Officer-In-Charge was off duty.

He says he can identify one of the assailants who was taken to the police if asked to.

Efforts to get a comment from Police and management at the Horse Shoe were futile by the time of publishing the article.

Horse Shoe Restaurant has been in the news over the past few weeks following reports of alleged racism and ill treatment of workers by management official who are believed to be Coloured Zambians.

A video attached shows part of what occurred at the horse shoe on the said day .