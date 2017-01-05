Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post President Edgar Lungu has officially announced that he is eligible to stand for presidency in 2021 and he is ready. He is in the Copperbelt Province on official duties. More news will be updated as soon as it is available. President Lungu Says Hes Eligible to Contest in 2021 added by Reporter on January 5, 2017View all posts by Reporter →
ASK CHILUBA. THERE IS NOTHING LUNGU GOOD ALUNGU CAN BRING TO OUR POOR COUNTRY. LET OTHERS TAKE IT UP.
Aikona bwana ECL
Nafuti Nafuti!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By 2021 Lungu would have completed 6years which is one full term and only one year into the second term, therefore he is really legible to stand as the word third term does not apply here.
Olo kutemwa ubutungushi lelo my 2017 mulelanda ifya mu 2021 kikikikiki mmmmmmmmm Lesa apale.
even if he is eligible we need change. by 2021 ninshi natucula pafula. in which economy do you find people adjusting cost by 100%???? you have army worms eating your nations staple and the agric minister is on leave?????? aikona man
I hope this country gets what it needs.
Let us give him another five years mandate!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! in 2021 he deserves it ROME was not built in a year!
No!! Let others take over we have seen his style of leadership it is not inspiring, instead of inspecting maize feilds affected by army worms as he promised, he was busy attacking Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge.
Basopo, naine nkeminina, if you try to chiinga me bonse kulopola, Muliokela running mate wandi, Kambwili campaign manager ni winning team. All must support me by order. Thank you see u!
Who told him? Anamuuza ndani?
No matter how many Presidents we are going 2 change the economy will still remain the same because african presidents are selfish they only think 4 themself again in mostly african countries people are razzy they want the government to do everything 4 them while they are sitted.
I think I like what the Rwandan pres and TZ pres are doing. So some are okay. But the ECL, now, I believe needs to go. But there is a vacuum in Zed. HH can’t be the next pres. So who do we have ?
Alipena
By 2021 he will have been 100% rejected
but remember ECL did not invite worms,such comments make no sense,how about blaming him for the heavy rains?
Hh and GBM will cry foul again kikikikimimikkikkjmimkkjkkkkkkiik
He will be shocked. He should not expect my vote this time. He is a failed President. Not inspirational. Be ready to cry like Rupia Banda
The President should just leave presidency with Dignity the likes of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki. Standing in 2021 might not be on his favor hence a big embarrassment.People will remain to remember him if he makes a bold decision to step down.
Is stupid of some people,look at what happened in constitutional court again he mentions it on interpretation of his ambition to stand in 2021 knowing that those careers will favour him. Look at that mind instead of focusing on eradication of poverty among people he is busy talking of himself.Is real amazing .If we are wise he is not fit to be our leader even now
What do you expect him to change in one month Bakawalala he has hope to do so, are you God to stop him from standing?
ECL President of all the people will support him
dununa reverse he has now realised that he is running a corrupt minded bunch of minister,wow,it’s the same ministers who are making people to say he is not working it’s like every member in the pf wants competition thus leading to confusion instead of developing the nation
Some people can be so dull, what makes you think ECL can be blamed for the army worms and heavy rains?
Mr. President this is no time to start talking about standing in 2021 it will destruct your development agenda. Focus on developing the country and turning the economy round or the sonta epowabomba will melodies will not be there for you. Stay calm and focused and tell everyone talking about you standing in 2021 to shut up.
Bwana Utumitengo Twena Namuninika Sana Elo Kandalama Nako Mwalikakako Amasukulu Mwalilunda,ama Transport Mwalilunda Muma Months Fwe Incito Taulafola Ninshi Naupya Kale.Abengi Tababomba..Nomba Tata Ba Lungu Mukapitashani?