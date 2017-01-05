President Lungu Says Hes Eligible to Contest in 2021

President Edgar Lungu has officially announced that he is eligible to stand for presidency in 2021 and he is ready. He is in the Copperbelt Province on official duties. More news will be updated as soon as it is available.

27 Responses to "President Lungu Says Hes Eligible to Contest in 2021"

  1. james   January 5, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    ASK CHILUBA. THERE IS NOTHING LUNGU GOOD ALUNGU CAN BRING TO OUR POOR COUNTRY. LET OTHERS TAKE IT UP.

  2. Mj banda   January 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Aikona bwana ECL

  3. Boko Haram   January 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Nafuti Nafuti!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. Isaac   January 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    By 2021 Lungu would have completed 6years which is one full term and only one year into the second term, therefore he is really legible to stand as the word third term does not apply here.

  5. Mzee Hekima   January 5, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Olo kutemwa ubutungushi lelo my 2017 mulelanda ifya mu 2021 kikikikiki mmmmmmmmm Lesa apale.

  6. bee   January 5, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    even if he is eligible we need change. by 2021 ninshi natucula pafula. in which economy do you find people adjusting cost by 100%???? you have army worms eating your nations staple and the agric minister is on leave?????? aikona man

  7. Too good for useless people   January 5, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I hope this country gets what it needs.

  8. munalula   January 5, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Let us give him another five years mandate!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! in 2021 he deserves it ROME was not built in a year!

  9. malecy   January 5, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Let us give him another five years mandate, in 2021 he deserves it Rome was not built in a year !

    • Yugo   January 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      No!! Let others take over we have seen his style of leadership it is not inspiring, instead of inspecting maize feilds affected by army worms as he promised, he was busy attacking Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge.

  10. Lozi bull   January 5, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Basopo, naine nkeminina, if you try to chiinga me bonse kulopola, Muliokela running mate wandi, Kambwili campaign manager ni winning team. All must support me by order. Thank you see u!

  11. Kambweelee   January 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Who told him? Anamuuza ndani?

  12. ld   January 5, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    No matter how many Presidents we are going 2 change the economy will still remain the same because african presidents are selfish they only think 4 themself again in mostly african countries people are razzy they want the government to do everything 4 them while they are sitted.

    • Agnostic   January 6, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      I think I like what the Rwandan pres and TZ pres are doing. So some are okay. But the ECL, now, I believe needs to go. But there is a vacuum in Zed. HH can’t be the next pres. So who do we have ?

  13. chanda   January 5, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Alipena

  14. Nabs   January 6, 2017 at 2:37 am

    By 2021 he will have been 100% rejected

  15. nachikayeba   January 6, 2017 at 2:40 am

    but remember ECL did not invite worms,such comments make no sense,how about blaming him for the heavy rains?

  16. Abigail   January 6, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Hh and GBM will cry foul again kikikikimimikkikkjmimkkjkkkkkkiik

  17. James Mwansa   January 6, 2017 at 8:02 am

    He will be shocked. He should not expect my vote this time. He is a failed President. Not inspirational. Be ready to cry like Rupia Banda

  18. Bateny   January 6, 2017 at 8:33 am

    The President should just leave presidency with Dignity the likes of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki. Standing in 2021 might not be on his favor hence a big embarrassment.People will remain to remember him if he makes a bold decision to step down.

  19. Francis   January 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Is stupid of some people,look at what happened in constitutional court again he mentions it on interpretation of his ambition to stand in 2021 knowing that those careers will favour him. Look at that mind instead of focusing on eradication of poverty among people he is busy talking of himself.Is real amazing .If we are wise he is not fit to be our leader even now

  20. ZONDA UZALEMA   January 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    What do you expect him to change in one month Bakawalala he has hope to do so, are you God to stop him from standing?

  21. ZONDA UZALEMA   January 6, 2017 at 9:11 am

    ECL President of all the people will support him

  22. joshua   January 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    dununa reverse he has now realised that he is running a corrupt minded bunch of minister,wow,it’s the same ministers who are making people to say he is not working it’s like every member in the pf wants competition thus leading to confusion instead of developing the nation

  23. IF NOT   January 6, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Some people can be so dull, what makes you think ECL can be blamed for the army worms and heavy rains?

  24. Prince Mande   January 6, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Mr. President this is no time to start talking about standing in 2021 it will destruct your development agenda. Focus on developing the country and turning the economy round or the sonta epowabomba will melodies will not be there for you. Stay calm and focused and tell everyone talking about you standing in 2021 to shut up.

  25. MAC PRINCE   January 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Bwana Utumitengo Twena Namuninika Sana Elo Kandalama Nako Mwalikakako Amasukulu Mwalilunda,ama Transport Mwalilunda Muma Months Fwe Incito Taulafola Ninshi Naupya Kale.Abengi Tababomba..Nomba Tata Ba Lungu Mukapitashani?

