Afghan Migrant Stabs Christian Woman ‘For Reading From The Bible’

An Afghan migrant stabbed a middle-aged Christian woman in the chest – after he heard her reading from the Bible in an asylum seeker residence where he lived.
The 50-year-old woman was stabbed with a knife while visiting in an asylum seeker accommodation in Timelkam in Voecklamarkt in Upper Austria.
Her alleged attacker was a 22-year-old man from Afghanistan who had taken offence to the fact that the woman had been invited by Christian residents of the property to discuss the bible, Metro UK reports.
When he found out what she was doing, he stormed into the kitchen where the woman was standing and tried to plunge the knife into her upper body. Luckily her thick winter coat protected her from serious injury, but she did injure her ear when she fell backwards from the force of the man’s violent blows.
When questioned by police, the man accepted he had overreacted but claimed he was suffering from ‘personal problems’.
He was ordered remanded in custody and taken to Wels Prison in Upper Austria.
BBC
Whatever creed or religious culture one may take, the inclination of supreme power is centred on God of love, the creator but some fanatics of certain sects behave like mad dogs.
God of love, give that man a second chance to reform, and transform
If moslems want asylum or a place to live they should be taken to a secluded place where no people of other faiths are. They should not have access to civil amenities and live like in the days of their prophet. This rubbish of them forcing their beliefs on others is inordinate. No flights in or out no phone, internet or tv.
Thank God almighty to prevent this woman her life if God is with us no one can be against Praise the Lord.