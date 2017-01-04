Zambians Living Like Slaves In Their Own Country, says Choma Mayor

CHOMA mayor Javen Simoloka says Zambians are living like slaves in their own country owing to the current economic hardships.

And Simoloka says Zambia is moving in reverse gear instead of making progress to better the lives of the people.

He said Zambians needed a government that respected them and worked hard to better people’s living conditions.

“We are living like slaves in our own country due to the many wrong things in our country. The current hardships and lack of freedom of expression has made Zambians to experience modern day slavery in their own country because the government has no respect for the people,” Simoloka said.

“We are moving in reverse gear instead of us improving the lives of the Zambian people. The PF has not done that which the Zambians deserve, which is working to ensure that they better the lives of the people. Zambians have suffered.”

He added that it was unfortunate that the PF had continued oppressing the opposition when they were critical to any democratic governance system.

“Zambia’s governance system is something that we cannot be proud of as a people because we have seen so much oppression of innocent Zambians by the PF government,” said Simoloka, adding that Zambians deserved a better government than what they had in the PF.