RTSA Gives 14-day Road Tax Grace Period

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has given the public 14 days within which to acquire motor vehicle and trailer licences and road service licences for 2017.

RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga stated that the grace period had been given to accommodate all motorists’ licencing needs.

“All motorists and Public Service Vehicle Operators have been give an extension of up to 14th January 2017 to pay for the required licenses. Therefore, there will be no enforcement on the validity of the said documents until the stated grace period has expired,” Mubanga stated.

He, however, stated that the extention only related to road tax and not certificate of fitness and test certificate as the two related to road worthiness and vehicle safety.

“The RTSA hopes that the public will utilise the extension to comply with the law. The Agency further wishes to urge motorists to renew and pay for motor vehicle and trailer licences for the year 2017 in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002,” stated Mubanga.