‘PF Wrangles Are Over Stolen Money’

THE wrangles in the PF are a situation of criminal elements fighting over stolen money, charges Levy Ngoma.

Ngoma, a former Sinda MMD member of parliament, said the bickering in PF had just started and that as long as some members felt disadvantaged, the infighting would continue.

“What is happening in the PF shows that there has been so much corruption in the party. What we should know as Zambians is that things are not okay in the party. Normally, this is what happens in a system [where people] have looted…. It is a situation of criminal elements fighting over stolen money. It is a situation of ‘who has gotten much, who is eating more’,” Ngoma said.

“This is not a normal fight. The PF should have been concentrating on important things like issues of agriculture, for example. Those who are not occupying leadership positions are seeing their friends looting and know the stealing that is going on. They feel left out. The wrangles in the PF cannot be ignored because they are ruling us but again even if they were in opposition, we would have been concerned because there cannot be checks and balances. If the mother and father are fighting, the children are the ones who suffer more.”

He said PF members who were against the holding of elections were afraid of their own shadows.

“If they are afraid of intraparty democracy in their own party, then we won’t see democracy in the country. That is why they want to rule with a dictatorial fist where citizens are being brutalised, the media and everyone is being silenced. They are not capable of leading this country. We are aware that PF members are having a lot of meetings and they are not happy with what is happening in the party. Chishimba Kambwili and Kelvin Bwalya Fube are not the only ones calling for elections,” Ngoma said.

“It will be very illogical and unwise to the Zambians to make an assertion that the people should not get concerned about the wrangles happening in the PF because the PF is in government. Those ugly confusions, the bickering and confusion do have an effect on the general wellbeing of society. We are talking about investor confidence…it affects every sector of society. It is not surprising that we are witnessing such confusion in the party. It is very clear that the organisation lacks proper leadership.”

He said what was happening in PF showed that President Lungu was not in control of the party.

“What is happening in the PF goes to show that the leadership in PF is not equal to the task – to deliver what they ought to deliver to the Zambians. If President Edgar Lungu is unable to hold a small organisation like the PF party together, we have heard of ward chairmen complaining, Central Committee members fighting…that brings into question the ability he has to take charge of the affairs of the 13 million plus Zambians. With what is happening in the country, we should brace ourselves for hard times,” said Ngoma, adding that it was too early for PF members to start fighting each other after the “stolen election”