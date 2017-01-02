PF Gives Kambwili 7 Days To Exculpate Himself

THE Patriotic Front has given Chishimba Kambwili seven days in which to exculpate himself for allegedly accusing Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda of being a wizard.

Kambwili, the Roan PF member of parliament who has become outspoken on the happenings in the PF after his dismissal from government, has been told to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for also allegedly making accusations that Chanda had submitted a file to President Edgar Lungu which led to his dismissal as information and broadcasting minister.

“My office is in receipt of a complaint letter dated 20th December, 2016 against your unbecoming conduct and continued accusation of his Worship the Mayor of Luanshya and also the Copperbelt Provincial youth chairperson Mr Nathan Chanda Bwalya of being a wizard. You have also accused him of submitting a file to the Republican President, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu which led to your loss of the ministerial position, an accusation which is serious as decisions by the Republican President are autonomously made,” PF secretary general Davies Mwila stated in a letter to Kambwili dated December 29.

He stated that Kambwili’s conduct violated regulation number 29 of the party’s constitution.

“Your conduct violets regulation 29 of the party’s constitution which is not limited to the following: spreading force information which tends to injure the reputation of the party or any of its officials; giving false information of any organ of the party or any of its officials with intent to deceive or mislead; acting disrespectfully towards the party or any of its officials; publishing or causing to be published, orally or in writing, any matter which is in the opinion of the central committee constitute an attack on the party, or on a member or official of the party; committing any act, which in the opinion of the central committee is not in yje interest of the party,” stated Mwila.

“I therefore, in the interest of peace, law and order, give you seven days in which to substantiate reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”