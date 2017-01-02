Kalaba Aims Europe Move

National team skipper Rainford Kalaba has revealed his desire to move back to Europe. And he added that he will be more marketable if he will be crowned African best player of the year for stars plying their trade on African continent.

“My aim is to go back to Europe. I have been there and I have learnt how life is over there. So if I win the award, it would make me more marketable and help me go back to Europe because that is my dream,” Kalaba said.

The midfielder is currently playing for Congolese giants TP Mazembe whom he helped to the 2016 CAF confederations title.

Kalaba will compete with Mamelodi Sundowns duo of goalkeeper Dennis Onyango and midfielder Billiat Khama. The winner will be announced on Thursday evening at a gala in Abuja,Nigeria.

And in the main category, Borrusia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyan is defending the title and is being challenged by Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane and Leicester City midfielder Riyaz Mahrez.