Lusambo Caught Up In Police Teargas

COPPERBELT Province minister Bowman Lusambo was ON Friday caught up in in police teargas as cops tried to protect him from stone-throwing mourners incensed by the shooting of truck driver.

The police fought with the angry mourners soon after the burial of Obed Nkhoma who was shot by a Lubuto police officer.

On Wednesday night, Lubuto residents threatened to burn the local police post following the shooting of Nkhoma, 38 by an officer who had gone to apprehend him for allegedly causing damage to property.

The officer, only identified as Banda, shot Nkhoma in the hip and thigh and he bled to death.

Banda allegedly gained entry into Nkhoma’s house through the toilet window and broke his bedroom door before firing three shots at him.

According to police sources, Banda was acting on a report of malicious damage to property lodged by a bar lady, who reported that Nkhoma had broken a glass at her bar as he was demanding change.

And yesterday, the residents opted to walk to Kantolomba Cemetery to bury Nkhoma but were constantly blocked by armed police.�

After burial around 12:30 hours, the officers followed the residents, who were walking back to the house of mourning and fired tear gas.

“What is wrong with these police officers of Edgar Lungu? It seems they have been trained in shooting us. We are now in Congo. Is this what ba Lungu is training these police? Maybe it’s an exercise to train them for war,” a resident shouted at the Copperbelt police crack squad.

By 13:00 hours, the residents regrouped and destroyed the bar where the lady who reported Nkhoma to the police was working.

Other shops were also affected by looting, while police officers were also seen getting some goods.

Lusambo then rushed to the area and found residents chanting “we want change” slogans.

“Akuna kulala [no sleeping] minister! Tell your police we are not animals. We are just poor people. Protect us from these police thugs. Zambia is no longer a Christian nation. Why are you killing us? Arrest Banda,” the residents told Lusambo.

As Lusambo was trying to assure the residents that he would personally take up the matter, police threw teargas on the residents in trying to keep those with stones away from the minister.

But Lusambo got caught up in the fracas, causing panic among his entourage.