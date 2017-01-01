‘Kambwili Is Right On PF Hijackers’

A CHIMWEMWE PF member says the ruling party needs cleansing and those that mean well must support Chishimba Kambwili’s view that it should not be surrendered to hijackers.

Kambwili last month charged that hijackers had bought a few stupid people in PF but that he would not allow them to take over the party.

Kambwili, a founder member of the PF and Roan member of parliament who was recently fired by President Edgar Lungu as information minister, said he would do everything possible to protect the party which he founded with president Michael Sata because he was there to stay.

“If PF is going to be slammed on the wall, I will be slammed together with it. I am here to stay and I am not going anywhere…some hijackers have bought a few stupid people and we won’t allow them to take over the party. All the stones that are being thrown at me today, I will use them on my way up,” said Kambwili who has maintained his view despite him being called a rebel by party chairperson for elections Jean Kapata.

Other junior members of the PF joined in to disparage Kambwili’s statement.

But Stephen Chewe, a former information and publicity secretary for Chimwemwe Constituency, said party members should show some respect for Kambwili, a founder member of the PF, and respect his views because it was a fact that there were leadership problems in the party.

“How can a junior member of the party call honourable Kambwili a rebel? This is uncalled for! The fact is that we have problems in the party. Kambwili is a member of the central committee, a founder member of the party and his views on what is going on represents many of us. A youth calling a founder member as a rebel! They are rushing to those media houses and making statements and make it look like all the youths countrywide are against Kambwili’s statements. Which youths? Lusaka is not Zambia, it’s not even part of the Copperbelt,” Chewe said.

He said what was happening in the party was extremely disappointing and that the behaviour of some leaders who could not accommodate dissenting views needed to be checked.

“This behaviour will be disastrous if we allow it to continue. There was too much indiscipline in the PF. We have many ministers today who came from the MMD and have already caused problems,” Chewe said.

“Take for instance, it’s like at home, you get your wallet and give it to your neighbour to manage your coffers! And that’s what we have done as PF.”

He said the PF should have left the running of the Ministry of Finance in the hands of a party member.

“Today we have a president of a political party (finance minister Felix Mutati) managing the coffers when he is not PF, he doesn’t even understand the party ideologies to the core,” said Chewe.

“Problems are real in the PF and we should not pretend. The party needs cleansing in terms of leadership…it is true that some people were bought and some hijackers are in the system today.”