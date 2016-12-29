Photo: What Is Wrong With This Photo?

  1. Richard o.n. kangwa   December 29, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    the house has been built on the power pole hanker

  2. Kachana Banda   December 29, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    Power hanker inside the house. Where is ZESCO.

  3. Anthony Chisanga   December 29, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    Yes something is wrong how can you build a house with Zesco hanker in side? Who approved that structure and putting in power, Sure some thing is wrong.

  4. jonas chanda   December 29, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    electricity pole supporter in the room

  5. mwisa bosco   December 29, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    when the house is brought down you blame the gov

  6. Gilias peter sichande   December 29, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    people are we going mad or want sue the RDC’s or ba council and the person who was buying what were there think this are illegal plots.

  7. tutu   December 29, 2016 at 4:52 pm

    ipusha ba wiso,merry Christmas to you all

  8. mj banda   December 29, 2016 at 5:23 pm

    Arrest the idiot who has posted this for not reporting to the relevant office

  9. Ki   December 30, 2016 at 7:46 am

    Ther z a zesco cable jst near or b4 th bed

  10. Songo   December 30, 2016 at 10:58 am

    His house was already electrified even before putting up the house structure. Some people are so lucky.

  11. moja moja   December 30, 2016 at 11:50 am

    this is aeletrical poll stifener in bedroom this wonderful

  12. mulekeni umwine aleya   December 30, 2016 at 6:09 pm

    It is called electri – neuro – pathy It happens once in a million. So lucky.

  13. KJ   December 30, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    The bed is not made.

  14. kJ   December 30, 2016 at 7:41 pm

    They are manchester united supporters.

  15. david   December 30, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    Lucky him no power cuts. But how did he actually got the place? ????

  16. kakolwe   December 30, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    There is a white bamba under the bed. That is what is wrong.

  17. Mutale Msungu   December 31, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    The shades go to different directions

  18. niwe   December 31, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Crazy bloggers

  19. ALL seeing I   January 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    photoshop

