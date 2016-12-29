Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Can you identify a problem in this photo? Photo: What Is Wrong With This Photo? added by Reporter on December 29, 2016View all posts by Reporter →
the house has been built on the power pole hanker
Power hanker inside the house. Where is ZESCO.
Yes something is wrong how can you build a house with Zesco hanker in side? Who approved that structure and putting in power, Sure some thing is wrong.
electricity pole supporter in the room
when the house is brought down you blame the gov
people are we going mad or want sue the RDC’s or ba council and the person who was buying what were there think this are illegal plots.
ipusha ba wiso,merry Christmas to you all
Arrest the idiot who has posted this for not reporting to the relevant office
Ther z a zesco cable jst near or b4 th bed
His house was already electrified even before putting up the house structure. Some people are so lucky.
this is aeletrical poll stifener in bedroom this wonderful
It is called electri – neuro – pathy It happens once in a million. So lucky.
The bed is not made.
They are manchester united supporters.
Lucky him no power cuts. But how did he actually got the place? ????
There is a white bamba under the bed. That is what is wrong.
The shades go to different directions
Crazy bloggers
photoshop