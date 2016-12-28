NKana Striker Impresses Coach Nyirenda

INTERIM Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda would love Nkana striker Walter Bwalya to feature for the national team once his nationality is ascertained.

Nyirenda said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Bwalya is a type of player he would want in his team because of his knack for goals.

Bwalya was Super Division top-scorer last season. He scored an impressive 24 goals to win the golden boot. Bwalya’s father is Zambian while his mother is Congolese. He holds a Zambian National Registration Card (NRC).

“I would love him to be in the squad. I need a player like him. He is one every coach would want in his team.

