George Mpombo Junior Jailed 10 Years

The Ndola High Court has ruled that George Mpombo’s son be detained under Presidential Pleasure for 10 years after he was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Ruth Phiri.

The former Defence minister’s son will also serve a one year sentence at Katombora Reformatory School in Livingstone for the attempted aggravated robbery charge.

Judge Sunkutu has turned down all recommendations from the Social Welfare Department, who had suggested that the 18 year old be enrolled at the Ndola Reformatory Skills Center for the murder

charge.

The department also suggested that Mpombo junior be placed under institutional care to have access to psychotherapy and enjoy safety.