Tb Joshua’s Death Is Near, Funkie Akindele Needs Serious Prayers – Pastor Faleyimu

The prophet and founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr Olagorioye Faleyimu, who revealed earlier in the year that 5 elderly and 5 young show biz stars will die this year has come with a lot of revelations for the coming year and they are all prophesies of doom.

He had revelations for different people and sectors including for Funke Akindele, President Buhari, Governor Ayo Fayose, TB Joshua and for all Nigerians. Read some of the revelations made in his church on Christmas day below; On TB Joshua:

He insinuated that the death of the popular prophet is near. According to Dr Faleyimu,

“T.B Joshua should be prayerful so as not to lose a child before he goes because his time is near.”

On Funke Akindele:

“A popular actress in Nollywood, Funke Akindele who was once in the Yoruba movie industry should pray deeply so as to have children. Without special prayers, she won’t have a child before she dies because she is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer. “Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage. “If she refuses to do the prayer, she will end up adopting a child and by that time, she will be living alone without husband. Another grace she has is to marry a pastor who can fight the battle on her behalf with prayers.” The Entertainment Industry:

For this sector, the prophet foresaw more deaths before the end of this year. “There is a big tree in the industry disturbing them and this tree has to be cut off before they could be set free. Just look back, some years ago, you hardly heard about showbiz stars dying but there is something amidst them now which is seriously disturbing and it must be removed. “It is a battle though. They need to pray like never before so as not to lose another 2 stars before the year runs out.”

Governor Fayose:

“God told me to tell Governor Fayose of Ekiti State to be careful and he shouldn’t turn himself to God.

“God said he should watch his mouth so as not to end his political career in jail.”

Prophesy for all Nigerians:

The prophet claimed that a heavy rain will fall before the end of the year which will claim lives and properties. He also warned that so many traditional rulers will be kidnapped and some will die in their kidnapper’s den.

If his prophesies are anything to go by, then the hardships Nigerian are currently experiencing is far from over.

“There will be more increment in some food items before the year runs out. Boko Haram will not stop this year, they suck the numbers of the blood and the powerful ones have agreed with the world black powers because they are the ones using Boko Haram.” He said.

On Nigerian politics:

He revealed that PDP will never rule Nigeria again, no matter how much they try. APC, he claimed, will rule for eight years and that after 2023 the reign of APC will come to a total end to be replaced by a new political party which will be formed by the Northerners and the Yorubas.