Home Affairs Minister Escapes Death

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo and his family this afternoon escaped death after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a Road Traffic Accident at 15 miles area along the Great North Road.

Police have confirmed that the accident occurred today around 12:30 hours involving three motor vehicles.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has told Mwebantu that the accident happened when the driver of a Hino Truck registration number ALZ 7095, Salatiel Sakala failed to slow down on speed humps and hit into a Toyota Land cruiser VX registration number BAB 7698 in which the Minister of Home Affairs , Hon. Stephen Kampyongo and his family (son and wife) were.

“After the driver of the truck later managed to slow down but due to the impact caused on the Land Cruiser, it later hit into a Toyota Hilux registration number ALF 5708 which was in front,” Katongo says.

She says all the three vehicles were heading in the northern direction.

“Hon. Kampyongo who was with his son and wife sustained minor bruises on the legs while his son sustained minor injuries on the head,” Katongo adds.

And Katongo has added that no one in the Toyota Hilux as well as in the truck was injured.

“We are yet to charge the driver of the Toyota Hino truck,” say Katongo.