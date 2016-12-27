Apologise Or Things Will Get Personal, KBF Warns Jean Kapata

FORMER Vice Chairperson of Elections Kelvin Bwalya Fube has demanded that his former boss, Jean Kapata apologises for branding him a rebel.

Kapata is the Member of Parliament for Mandevu, Cabinet Minister, Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Elections and was KBF’s boss.

KBF reacted angrily and dismissed assertions that he was part of a rebellion in the party saying that history would show that he has worked selflessly for the party without seeking a position in return.

“I have done nothing wrong, am not a rebel, if there’s a fight in PF, am not part of it”

“I didn’t need a position to work for late Michael Sata, I didn’t need a position from Ba Micheal Chilufya Sata to work for him”.

He was speaking on a live press conference broadcast syndicated country-wide on other community radio stations and online.

” I signed a pact with late Michael Sata that I would run the 2011 General Election campaigns and I took the risk because I believed in the man”.

He said was deeply offended by Hon. Jean Kapata’s remarks who he claimed has helped immensely including offering personal help.

“Hon Kapata called me to help her niece who’s preparing to go to ZIALE because Jean Kapata asked me to help her. I will not fire her, that’s not how I work”.

He said he has worked selflessly and tirelessly for the PF.

“Not one Ngwe did I get from the President, I know of colleagues who can’t do anything without being paid or be given money “.

He said many senior officials were afraid to tell President Edgar Lungu the truth but chose to patronise him with flattery and lies.

” Help your President, to me a thank you is enough. Am not one who works for positions” .

” I have never applied for any job, if the President finds it fit to give me a position, so be it”

He said he knew that President Lungu will follow the law regarding the expired mandates of members of the Central Committee and other party structures.

” The president is a lawyer just like me, im fact far much more senior to me. He is a lawyer, he won’t abrogate the party constitution, or the nation’s constitution “.

He said his call for elections was founded on provisions of the Constitution and his remarks acted as a mere reminder.

” The call for elections has not been my call, I was merely reminding them. The call has been dictated by the party constitution “.

” I would rather tell the President the truth.”

He said it was important that leaders helped the President by telling the truth.

“The problem with some of the leaders in PF is that they are afraid to tell the President the truth “.

He also called for the careful manner in which independent members of Parliament are treated as they were mostly members of the PF.

” We have 14 Independent MPs in Parliament and we are been told we can’t work with these people. It is this position I object “.

He also condemned remarks attributed to the Secretary General, Davies Mwila who is allegedly to have said those calling for elections wanted to go into party leadership using the back-door.

” My SG Davies Mwila is on record saying those people calling for elections want to get into office using the back door method. If calling for elections is a back door method, what is the legitimate way?”

“When something is wrong, it’s wrong, be courageous to correct it. Maybe am not the only one who holds this view”.

He also dismissed allegations that he has been speaking or meeting Chishimba Kambwili.