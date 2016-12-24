Video: Mugabe’s Minister, 70, Weds 23-Year-Old Lover

By on 1 Comment

Video: Mugabe’s Minister, 70, Weds 23-Year-Old Lover

Mathema could be seen in the video dancing in a jovial mood with his wife.

Mathema reportedly left his first wife for a house helper, whom he married customarily in 2009. The maid was only 20-years-old at the time. He later left her for Nare after her met her while she was on attachment at a government complex in Bulawayo in 2014.

Mathema joins a list of President Robert Mugabe’s top officials who left their wives to wed youthful women, the report said.

Mugabe himself married a then youthful Grace Mugabe in 1996. The age difference between the Mugabes is 42 years.

Meanwhile, several people have taken to social media to react to the minister’s wedding.
Source:

 


Video: Mugabe’s Minister, 70, Weds 23-Year-Old Lover added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

One Response to "Video: Mugabe’s Minister, 70, Weds 23-Year-Old Lover"

  1. The man or the money   December 24, 2016 at 10:33 pm

    They are both adults who can make up their minds on whom to fall in love with

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.